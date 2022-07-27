Dog Days Riverfest: The Kindest People Interview

Seven bands over two days, vendor booths and food trucks, camping and playing on the Nolichucky, and causes to support and learn about - that makes for a full weekend.
I caught up with one of the performers, Matthew Sykes of the band The Kindest People, to ask a few questions before the big weekend.
Jared Bentley: Matt, how did you get in to music?
Matthew Sykes: I started getting really into music in middle school. I joined band in sixth grade and started learning trumpet. Being in band really got me into compositional structure and all the small details involved with writing and playing. My dad was also a drummer and really into music. He kept a drum kit at our house but said he was going to sell it since I wasn't very interested in it. That really pushed me into wanting to learn, so I started teaching myself drums and listening to a lot more music around that time. One of the most important things for me was The Beatles Live at The BBC cassette tape he had. I became obsessed with The Beatles and there was no turning back after that.
JB: How did you get involved in this current band?
MS: Spencer and I have been playing together since high school. I moved away from the tri-cities in 2013 for school, but came back after a semester to go to ETSU. Spencer called me up one day and asked if I wanted to get a band together for some shows. I had a solo album at the time called The Kindest People so we slapped that name on the project and did a weekend of shows. The band was never supposed to continue after that, but thanks to our friend in These Are The Angles asking us to play a show after tha,t we just kept going. We had some lineup changes, but the current lineup has been with the band since late 2016. I met Evan at party one night and he asked me to join Demon Waffle, so I asked him to join The Kindest People and then I met Matthew Dougherty through Demon Waffle and they've been in the band ever since.
JB: What would you call the style of music you play?
MS: We call it "stylish indie with a garage rock rock attitude."
Indie/garage rock
JB: What do you want out of music, what do you hope to achieve?
MS: My ultimate goal is to have some label support one day. We pretty much do everything in house. We produce the records, do our own promotion, book our shows, edit and shoot most of our music videos, etc. It's a lot of work and if we had someone to supplement that work, or at least get it out there, it would be a massive help. Just to make a living doing what you love is the dream.
JB: How did you get involved in dog days riverfest?
MS: Jared got in touch with us and we were so stoked. He had us in for JCP's "From the Warehouse" series and we all love working with him. It's great when the people putting on the festival know what kind of work goes into being in a small band like this.
JB: What do you expect from the festival?
MS: Good times and good tunes! It's great when a festival takes the effort to focus on a local scene like this. We know so many amazing and talented people who are playing this festival and are out playing in the scene on a weekly basis. This is going to be a great time for all of us to get together and celebrate each other's music for a weekend and show people just what kind of talent and music is coming out of the tri-cities right now.
JB: What do you see happening for the band in the future?
MS: Personally I just want to keep growing as a musician and continue to try to make a path for myself to do what I want.
As a band we're always working on something. Our new single and music video "Just in Case" just hit streaming this month, we've got season two of our YouTube series "Live at The Ranch" coming out throughout the remainder of the year along with a companion album of the same name, we've remixed and remastered our first album which we hope to put out later this year, and were currently writing songs for what will be our sixth album that we hope to put out sometime in 2023.