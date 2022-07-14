On the first weekend of August (5th & 6th), a period of summer generally referred to as the “dog days,” Six Rivers Media is joining forces with Bank of Tennessee and Holston Distributing to put on one of the best shows the region has seen in quite some time - the Dog Days Riverfest. Seven bands over two days, vendor booths and food trucks, camping and playing on the Nolichucky, and causes to support and learn about - that makes for a full weekend.
I caught up with one of the festival title sponsors, Mike Hubbard of Holston Distributing in Johnson City, to ask how he became associated with the festival, and how his company stays involved with the community, especially when music is connected.
Jared Bentley: Mike, Holston is always supporting live music in the region. Is that a conscious choice? Is that something you look for?
Mike Hubbard: We think it’s a good way to bring people together, through music. East Tennessee is so full of good talent and music and so many people can play, it’s a great way to get involved in the community. There’s really nothing better than good, local, live music and this festival has a really good list of bands.
JB: It’s the first year Six Rivers has offered the Dog Days Riverfest - what do you expect?
MH: I expect to see the community come together and support a new endeavor. Great music at a great venue and a good time of year to get together, and there’s really not a better place than USA Raft to hold something like this. It’s a beautiful location with lots to offer everyone.
We feel like people will support this because its a great line-up of talent and its gonna be more of a family event that people will come and enjoy with their kids, their friends and their families.
JB: The past few years have been hard on everyone, with the pandemic always looming, but it seems like people are getting back to events on a larger scale.
MH: It does… we’re glad to see people starting to get back out and enjoy themselves and glad to be a part of something that makes that happen. It’s been quite a while since people have felt comfortable enough to get back out. I hope people are able to come out and enjoy themselves safely - it should be a lot of fun.
JB: Is it a mission or goal of yours to stay involved in local events?
MH: I think so. We always have things going on locally, working with the [Bristol Motor] Speedway and Rhythm & Roots, we’re involved in the Country Thunder Concerts… we’ll always be involved in local events. We are so lucky to have so many great events in the region, like Blue Plum and other local festivals. There’s always something to be involved in, and always a way to give back. It helps us stay connected to our community, and community is what our business is all about.
JB: Thanks for taking the time to talk to me today, Mike.
MH: You’re welcome. We’re looking forward to the show!