As Dog Days Riverfest gets underway on Friday, August 5, the Dimestore Cowboys will be the first of seven bands to kick things off in Erwin, Tennessee.

“We’re all super excited, the lineup is great, from what we’ve seen,” said bass guitarist Jason Shaffer.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

As Dog Days Riverfest gets underway on Friday, August 5, the Dimestore Cowboys will be the first of seven bands to kick things off in Erwin, Tennessee

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video