City crews worked Wednesday morning putting lights on trees and lamp posts in Founders Park.
It’s the first step in decorating for the holiday season. Next, local businesses and community organizations will hang ornaments and other decorations from the Christmas trees.
The display will be part of thousands of lights that will decorate a downtown Johnson City during this holiday season.
It’s being called Candy Land Christmas and will feature 152 Christmas trees, along with a holiday market.
Connect Downtown Johnson City is hosting the event in collaboration with the city and Visit Johnson City.
The celebration will kick off on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. with a grand lighting event in the heart of downtown.
The Christmas trees will be illuminated every evening until Jan. 2.