Dollywood’s crews are putting the finishing touches on the park’s upcoming Flower & Food Festival which opens this Friday and ends on June 7.
With more than half-a-million flowers making up numerous displays throughout the park, the landscaping team works to ensure the festival remains vibrant.
The expansive displays include a vivid butterfly umbrella, various scenes featuring animals, and even a depiction of Dolly’s mother quilting the Coat of Many Colors.
These “Mosaicultures” are developed in partnership with Mosaicultures International, an internationally-known company from Montreal that specializes in these one-of-kind creations.
Additionally, upon arrival guests will see hundreds of colorful umbrellas suspended high above Showstreet creating a dazzling “Umbrella Sky.” This was one of the park’s guests’ favorite photo op locations last season.
In addition to the flowers, culinary creations abound with a menu full of items inspired by spring in the Smokies. Among the new offerings in 2021 is the Flower & Food Festival Dining Pass, which allows guests to partake in multiple items at a number of culinary locations during the springtime event.
Among the items featured on this year’s festival menu are a Cuban sandwich with plantain chips, fish and chips, mountain paella, summer succotash featuring pan-seared chicken, lobster roll, beef bulgogi nachos, blueberry and blackberry mini funnel cake, lemon curd and blueberry liege waffle.
Entertainment is a major component of this year’s festival, thanks to a number of performances and shows—as well as a new concert series—which take place during the event.
The Melodies of Spring concert series features contemporary Christian artists, Southern gospel groups and other fresh and inspirational acts appearing inside DP’s Celebrity Theater every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the festival. Among the artists currently scheduled are Matthew West, Big Daddy Weave, I AM THEY, Rebecca St. James, Sidewalk Prophets, the Rhett Walker Band, Triumphant Quartet and more.
The Flower & Food Festival is presented by Covenant Health.