One of the region’s leading craft beer events returns to Johnson City on Saturday.
The 11th annual Thirsty Orange Brew Extravaganza will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Founders Park.
This is a ticketed event for attendees who are 21 or older. Patrons will be able to sample more than 150 unique beers, ciders and mead from this region’s top craft brewers.
Thirsty Orange has been tapped as the official closing event of this year’s Tri-Cities Beer Week.
Tickets for the event run from $30 to $65. Organizers say “First Pour” tickets allow customers to avoid the rush and sample beers, ciders and meads an hour early.
Brewers will go head-to-head in an open competition with other unique, rare and obscure craft beers. Attendees can use their tickets to vote for their favorite brews by writing the number of their preferred beer and placing it in the voting box at the merchandise tent.
Honestly Probably, an indie Math rock band from Jensen Beach, Florida, will provide entertainment at the event.
Food will be available to purchase from The Bohemian and The Whiskey Kitchen throughout the day.
Motorists should note that the parking lot at The Pavilion at Founders Park and the adjacent public parking lot will be closed closed both Friday and Saturday to accommodate the event.
For more information about the Thirsty Orange Brew Extravaganza and ticket prices, go to http://thirstyorange.com/.
Press Reporter
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
