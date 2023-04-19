Fiddle

The fifth annual Upper East Tennessee Fiddlers Convention will return April 28-29.

 Contributed Photo

The fifth annual Upper East Tennessee Fiddlers Convention, which will feature competitions, a concert and workshops, will return to Flag Pond later this month.

The event, a collaboration between the Friends of Rocky Fork State Park and East Tennessee State University’s Department of Appalachian Studies, with support from the Tennessee Arts Commission, will be held April 28 and 29 at the old Flag Pond School.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you