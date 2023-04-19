The fifth annual Upper East Tennessee Fiddlers Convention, which will feature competitions, a concert and workshops, will return to Flag Pond later this month.
The event, a collaboration between the Friends of Rocky Fork State Park and East Tennessee State University’s Department of Appalachian Studies, with support from the Tennessee Arts Commission, will be held April 28 and 29 at the old Flag Pond School.
“This is one of the largest events the park puts on,” said Tim Pharis, the park manager at Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park.
Old-time Appalachian music is an important part of the region, and the convention’s purpose is to continue the old-time fiddlers convention tradition.
“In my opinion, it’s a super important story to tell and a centuries-old Appalachian tradition that we are honored to help keep alive,” Pharis said.
The event’s website shares the story of this music tradition. Englishman Cecil Sharp selected Rocky Fork in 1916 as one of his primary stops to collect ballads. The post relates that in 1925, the famous Mountain City Fiddlers Convention attracted a “who’s who” of southern Appalachian fiddling and “reminds us just how varied and unique the music of this region is.”
The convention celebrates not only the early influential musicians who made recordings, such as J.D. Harris, Osey Helton, John Dykes, George and Lloyd Payne, Dud Vance, G.B. Grayson, Charlie Bowman and others, but also those who play informally for the love of music and fellowship with one another.
Pharis said that the convention opens in Flag Pond with a Friday night concert, which is something new this year. Dan Gellert, who has been described as one of the greatest old-time musicians today, leads the concert.
Gellert will be followed by an 8 p.m. square dance event featuring Rodney Sutton, as well as the Green Grass Cloggers.
The competition begins Saturday. The youth competition starts at 10 a.m. and features old-time banjo and old-time fiddle categories. The main competition begins at 1 p.m. and features traditional song, old-time banjo, old-time fiddle, dance and string band categories.
Supper begins at 6 p.m., and the contest final is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Pharis said there are also several workshops scheduled Saturday, including flatfooting at 1 p.m., ballad singing at 2:30 p.m., old-time fiddle at 4 p.m. and old-time banjo at 5 p.m.
The convention will be held at the old Flag Pond School at 4399 Old Asheville Highway, Flag Pond, Tennessee. Admission for the event is $10 and camping is available for $10 on a first come, first served basis.