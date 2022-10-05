Live music will be returning to Founders Park this fall. Acoustic Autumn, a free, four-week concert series, will be held each Thursday in October from 6-7:30 p.m.
Attendees will enjoy talent from local musicians and brews from local breweries each week.
Acoustic Autumn is intended to support local downtown merchants by inviting people to the downtown district for shopping, entertainment and prolonging their experience with dining, according to Connect Downtown Johnson City. The organization encourages residents and visitors to plan their full day exploring all that downtown Johnson City has to offer.
Attendees are encouraged to order take-out from a local downtown restaurant or make a reservation after the music ends. Outside food is encouraged, but outside beverages are prohibited. For a full list of restaurants in downtown Johnson City, you can visit downtownjc.com/dine.
Events in the downtown district remain free to the public with the support of local sponsors. If a local business is interested in sponsoring the series or an individual night, contact Lindsey Jones at jones@downtownjc.com.
The concert lineup includes:
Oct. 6 – Seth Thomas & Friends
Oct. 13- Zach McNabb
Oct. 20- Ed Snodderly
Oct. 27 – Madi Foster
About Connect Downtown:
Connect Downtown Johnson City is the accredited nonprofit Main Street organization, whose mission is to foster a thriving downtown ecosystem that is desirable for residents, businesses, and visitors by forging partnerships and facilitating community connections. By organizing events like Fridays After 5 and Acoustic Autumn, Connect Downtown can raise funds that support local downtown merchants, coordinate public space improvements, and much more. You can find out more about this organization at downtownjc.com.