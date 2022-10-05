Local News

Live music will be returning to Founders Park this fall. Acoustic Autumn, a free, four-week concert series, will be held each Thursday in October from 6-7:30 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy talent from local musicians and brews from local breweries each week.

