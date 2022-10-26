After years of trying, Johnson City Christmas parade organizers finally brought the Budweiser Clydesdales to Johnson City during the city's annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 7,2019. Photo: Jonathan Roberts/Johnson City Press
Budweiser Clydesdales made an appearance in the Johnson City Christmas Parade in 2019.
The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales, a worldwide recognized symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to be in the Tri-Cities in early December, including an appearance in the Johnson City Christmas Parade.
According to a news release from the Holston Distributing Co., the eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon for the Bristol Christmas Parade, which begins at 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.
On Dec. 3, the “Gentle Giants,” as they are often referred to, will participate in the Johnson City Parade that will start at 10:30 a.m.
In addition to the parades, there will be a “One-Horse Show” at the Food City, 920 State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, on Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m. A final One-Horse show event will take place on Dec. 4 at Ingles, 1200 W. Jackson Boulevard, Jonesborough, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Budweiser Clydesdales first made an appearance in Johnson City in the late 1940s. The draft team’s last stop in the area came in December 2019, when the Clydesdales made appearances in Christmas parades in Johnson City and Bristol, as well as a visit to the Food City in Erwin.
The Clydesdales’ appearance in the Tri-Cities is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches. Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800’s.
Today, the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show.
Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands — or 6 feet — at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail.
Officials say a gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.
A single Clydesdale hitch horse consumes as much as 20-25 quarts of feed, 40-50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.
Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.