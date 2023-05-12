The Blue Plum Organization on Friday announced a new addition to the 2023 festival, Blue Plum Voice.
This musical talent competition awards the top three performers with a chance to perform in Johnson City. The online application is due by May 22.
Blue Plum Voice is an opportunity for emerging artists – defined by the organization as singers, singer-songwriters and musicians – to showcase their unique skills in front of thousands.
The competition is open to those who live, work or attend school in the Tri-Cities area and will be between the ages of 14 and 21 by June 3.
“We are so excited about this new Blue Plum Voice,” said Blue Plum music committee and board of directors member Wesley Fletcher. “We have a long history of hosting bands that have gone on to headline major festivals and performances, and we think this is a chance to give a spotlight to that next generation of headliners.”
Artists interested can apply via the online application on the Blue Plum’s website. Applicants must upload a video submission of their talent to YouTube, and they will be reviewed by a panel of judges who will determine the top entries. Applicants under the age of 18 must have the consent of a parent or guardian.
Top entries will be announced on May 26 and will be invited to perform on the Blue Plum Commerce Street stage on June 3. The top three of these entries will be announced on the main stage with the Saturday night headliner, and the winner will be announced then.
“Blue Plum, at its heart, is a music and arts festival,” said festival director and board of directors member Caroline Abercrombie. “What better way to celebrate our new location with new talent from our local music scene?”
For more information on Blue Plum Voice, www.blueplum.org/blueplumvoice.
