BRISTOL, Va. — Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church will host the 14th Annual Gospel Music Arts Celebration on Aug. 29 with five singing groups featuring bluegrass, country and old-time gospel music.
The duo Diane & Mildred will be the featured group for the celebration. According to a release from the church, the two “have broken new ground for TV and duet performances, achieving far-reaching impact on lives of their viewers and listeners. Their Gospel Music Arts Telecast is actively transforming the community by changing attitudes about the surprising transformational gifts of gospel music.”
Several gospel groups from the Appalachian area — including No Name But His, New Harvest Brothers, Brenda Viars and Brother Bob and Sister Laurie Smallwood — will also perform at this event.
The church is located at 21503 Benhams Road in Bristol, Va. The celebration is free and open to the public.