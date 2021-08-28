While the total call volume for Washington County/Johnson City EMS personnel is down since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, an enhanced decontamination process means those specific transports take longer.
EMS Chief Dan Wheeley said it takes ambulance crews 45 minutes to an hour to decontaminate themselves and their rig before they can respond to the next call.
He also said EMS personnel are seeing sicker COVID patients with the recent surge as opposed to the first round of the virus.
“They tend to be sicker, have worse vital signs, more shortness of breath,” he said. “But we don’t know if they have the variant.”
One patient’s symptoms were so serious that she had a heart attack from respiratory issues before the ambulance could get to the hospital. Paramedics revived the woman, but Wheeley said he didn’t know her condition since she was hospitalized.
“COVID decreased our call volume when it hit. It has come back up, but not to where it was in 2019,” Wheeley said. He attributed part of that decrease to more people staying home during 2020.
The number of COVID-related transports peaked in November 2020 with 155 confirmed cases, then went down to 60 in December but spiked again in January 2021 with 125 confirmed cases. The number has fluctuated all year, but it’s once again going up.
“We’re still busy, but the (COVID) calls take longer because (personnel) have to put on their personal protective equipment before they go inside a house, then they have to decontaminate the trucks, equipment and themselves,” he said.
Wheeley said there is a particular order personnel must follow to properly clean everything.
“We always clean the trucks after a call, but we use a more robust process if it’s a COVID or suspected COVID call.”
According to Wheeley, even at the height of the pandemic, EMS personnel didn’t see the wait times at emergency departments like some areas of the country. The overall process of handing off COVID patients to the hospital took longer because they were taken directly to the designated COVID floor so as to not spread the infection in the ER.
Wheeley said for now, EMS has not suffered from any staffing shortages, but depending on how the new COVID surge plays out, it could affect that part of operations.
“Keeping our people healthy is a top priority right now,” he said. “We only have one person out with COVID.”
EMS does have a contingency plan in case there is a staffing shortage, which would include delays for convalescent patients to doctor’s appointments or non-emergency transfers. The plan would also call for employees to cancel any scheduled time off, he said.
“Overall, it is manageable right now,” Wheeley said. “But we have concerns.”