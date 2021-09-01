Washington County officials are asking residents to take a survey to gauge community interest in COVID-19 boosters and third doses.
“We need to get a general indication of how many folks will get a third dose or booster and where they want to go to receive that dose,” Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said in news release Wednesday.
The survey is available at the top of the county’s web site, www.washingtoncountytn.org, and includes the following questions:
• Do you want a third or booster dose?
• How would you prefer to go to receive that dose (drive through and stay in your car or go inside a traditional clinic setting)?
• What is your age?
• What is your county of residence?
Grandy said the decision to get a booster is “a personal choice and therefore we are not asking for any specifics. We simply want to know a rough number so our folks can plan ahead regarding logistics and staffing.”
Last December, the Washington County’s Emergency Management Agency and the county’s Health Department administered first and second doses of the vaccine through a drive-through point of distribution at Freedom Hall in Johnson City.
With a variety of other places for residents to receive third and booster doses, county officials say a large site may not be necessary.
“I encourage everyone who wants a third dose to give us a heads up so we can make sure resources are in place to smoothly administer vaccine to those who want it,” Grandy said.
More information on dates for additional dose distribution will be available on the Washington County website, www.washingtoncountytn.org.
Those wanting first or second doses can visit www.covid19.tn.gov to find vaccine availability and appointments in the region.