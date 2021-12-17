A Johnson City church will offer Christmas Eve candlelight kits for people who would rather have the event at home this year.
The in-person Christmas Eve candlelight service at Grace Fellowship Church will be held on Friday at three family-friendly services scheduled for 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
There will be a special photo booth where attendees can get a Christmas picture. The church café will have cookies with coffee, hot chocolate, or milk for families and friends to enjoy.
If you would prefer to experience the candlelight service at home, pick up a Christmas Eve candle bag between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 22-23 at Grace’s west entrance.
Each bag will have two candles and some extra Christmas goodies for you to enjoy
You can also watch the service live at gfcnow.com/live at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
