Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: The Thanksgiving service will be held Sunday at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “No Prayer Too Small; No Petition Too Great,” from Psalm 107:1-3. Dr. Robert Wetzel, elder, will lead the Communion meditation. Steve Lowe, elder, will lead the offering meditation. Services are also available on Facebook and YouTube.
Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: Sunday’s message will be “In Those Days …” and we will celebrate the first Sunday of Advent. Onsite services include the blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, the traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, the Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot and the contemporary service in the Christian Life Center at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Avenue, Johnson City: East Unaka invites all seeking to give God thanks to join us for the 9:45 a.m. worship service on Sunday. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:26 a.m. The service will be broadcast to those in the parking lot and surrounding area on FM 95.5. From the Gospel of Matthew 25:14-30, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “If God Owns It All, What Am I Doing With It?” Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will begin at 11 and evening service will be held at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, which will include the Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will be held at 7 p.m. Nursery will be available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. and the drive-in service will begin at 10. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: An indoor service will be held on Sunday at 9 a.m. with social distancing practices in place. The sermon will be “The Beginning of the End, The End of the Beginning.” Sunday school follows at 10:15 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Amber Athon will be preaching on Psalm 22. Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Let There Be Light” is the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Hobbie McCreary will continue his messages from Acts on Sunday with the sermon “The Results of Being with Jesus.” Scripture will be from Acts 4:13-31.
Delivering Hope Tabernacle, 406 E. Maple St., Johnson City: Join us for a service on Saturday at 7 p.m. with Brother Tim Lester from Richlands, Virginia, as the guest preacher. Information, call Pastor Timothy Neal at 423-491-0687 or Mickey Neal at 423-218-8044.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s guest speaker, John Shelton, will bring the message “Responding to a Holy God,” from Isaiah 6:1-8, for the 11 a.m. worship service. Henry Woodruff will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. Wednesday evening’s prayer meeting and Bible study will begin at 6. Nursery provided for all services. Beginning Sunday, all future services will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: From the sermon series “You Shall Name Him,” Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon will be “Messiah, the Christ” for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service, which will mark the first Sunday of Advent. The service will be livestreamed and may also be seen online at a later time. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the virtual service. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m. The Monday evening ladies Bible study at 6 also will be available on the website.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service at 11. We are starting a sermon series titled “The Promise.” A promise is an assurance that a certain thing will come to pass. This week’s sermon will be “Hope,” from Luke 2:25-35, 1 Peter 1:13, and Isaiah 9:2. We look forward to worshiping with you. Visit us online at faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: Services on Nov. 28 will be held on campus in three venues. Services will be held in the Worship Center (masks optional) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Worship will be held at 9:45 a.m. in the Christian Life Center (all COVID protections in place). You may worship through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 service. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum channel 198 and Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will host a free, drive-through community meal on Dec. 2 from 6-7 p.m. We will serve pork loin, macaroni and cheese, green beans, and a dessert. If you or someone you know needs a meal, we would love for you to come by and get one for yourself and take one or more to someone you know who is in need. Meals are served monthly, every first and third Thursday. The church is located beside the Appalachian Fairgrounds.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: Our Saviour will hold a special service on Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the love that overcomes the darkness through Jesus. Many people are depressed and “blue” during this holiday season. The daylight leaves early each day and pressures of family, work, and the world can seem overwhelming. Everyone is welcome to attend.