Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship message will be “Love of God” as the fourth Sunday of Advent continues. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Caroling around the church neighborhood will take place Saturday at 5 p.m. The church Christmas potluck lunch will follow Sunday’s 11 a.m. service. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or website at www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you Sunday.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us for worship on Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and the worship service starts at 11 a.m. Our ongoing sermon series is titled “The Promise.” A promise is an assurance that a certain thing will come to pass. This week’s sermon will be “Mary — Love,” based on Matthew 1:18-23 and Isaiah 7:14. Our Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: The sermon series “WHO” will continue on Dec. 19. Services will be held on campus in three venues. Services will be held in the worship center at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Masks are optional. Worship will be held at 9:45 a.m. in the Christian Life Center with all COVID protections in place. Worship can be done through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. A live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 a.m. service. You can worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum channel 198 or Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: Join us for our Christmas Eve celebrations. The Heart of Christmas contemporary worship will begin at 4 p.m. At 7 p.m., a traditional worship will celebrate the Lord’s birth. Both celebrations will host the Eucharistic meal and a candlelighting service.
Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: A service of Lessons and Carols will be held in the sanctuary Sunday as we celebrate the fourth Sunday of Advent. Onsite services will be held as follows: A blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “God’s Favor On Mary,” from Luke 1:26-38, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Dan Foster and Amy Duncan will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The 6 p.m. service will feature our adults’ and children’s Christmas program. We are studying in Chapter 1 of Nahum during the Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible study. The service begins at 6 p.m. A nursery will be provided for all services. All services will be livestreamed on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. The morning worship service will be held at 11 and the evening worship service is at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, which includes Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, begins at 7 p.m. A nursery will be available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: For the fourth Sunday of Advent, Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon will be “Emmanuel” at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The sermon is the fourth one from the sermon series, “You Shall Name Him.” The link to the online service will be on the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m. Pastor Ihfe’s online ladies’ Bible study will take a break through the end of the year.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Sunday’s service will be held at 10:30 a.m. indoors or outside in your car on 107.5 FM. Wednesday’s indoor evening service will begin at 7. Services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers. We also have a 10 a.m. coffee fellowship before church on Sunday in the dining room.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will continue the Christmas season by celebrating the Fourth Sunday of Advent. The worship service will begin at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music begins at 9:23. The service will be broadcast to those in the parking lot and surrounding area on FM 95.5. From the first chapter of the Gospel of John, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Christmas Message.” Jeff Fitzgerald, Beth Anderson and Gail Aurelio will contribute their musical talents to the service. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: We are open for indoor worship at 9 a.m. Sunday with social distancing practices in place. Sunday’s sermon will be “Blessed Belief, The Lord’s Word Fulfilled.” Sunday school begins at 10:15 a.m. after the service. Radio broadcast is available within 150 feet of the church on 95.5 FM.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship this Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching on John 1:1-18. Adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Youth will meet in person. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Our Christmas Sunday services will be held in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the Christmas message “Our Most Profound Gift,” from Isaiah 9:6. Heather Cheri Billheimer will present special Christmas music. Dr. Robert Wetzel, elder, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s worship services will be held at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page and website. The sermon topic is “The Fruit of Mary’s Womb.” Christmas caroling will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. Those who want to participate are asked to meet in the fellowship hall. The chancel choir will rehearse on Sunday at 10:20 a.m. The Instrumental Ensemble will rehearse on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Services will be held on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. A Christmas Day worship service with Holy Communion will be held at 10:45 a.m. Deaf interpretation for worship services is available by calling the church office at 926-5261.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 107 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: We will continue the celebration of Christ’s birth with the church choir providing Christmas musical selections during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service followed by a Christmas message from Pastor Rev. Nick Colbaugh. The worship service will be followed with a visit from Santa. During the 6 p.m. worship service, the teen class will present a Christmas play, “It All Happened In The Country.” In addition to attending services, other options include livestreaming at www.nlfwbchurch.com and via 93.3 FM radio for vehicles parked at the church.
Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1882 Old Boones Creek Road, Johnson City: The choir will perform the Christmas cantata “Take Me Back to Bethlehem” on Sunday at 5 p.m. Refreshments and fellowship will follow afterward.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “The Cradle, the Cross and the Crown” is Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s Christmas message for the Sunday service, which will be held from 10-11 a.m. The scripture will be from Philippians 2:5-11. There will be no Sunday school.
Special events
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: The church will have its Community Mission Food Distribution on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: “The Night Before … The Night Before Christmas” will be presented Thursday, Dec. 23, from 6-6:45 p.m. This is a Christmas program of solos, scriptural readings, testimonials, a re-enactment of the manger scene, congregational singing, and piano and organ music about the biblical reason and purpose of Christmas. Information, call 423-782-8141.