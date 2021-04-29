Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the Family Life Center for all services. In-person Sunday worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday’s in-person service will begin at 7 p.m. Nursery is available services on Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday’s service. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Sunday’s message will be “Justice: Just Do It,” by the Rev. Jeff Briere. What is the purpose of our church? What are we supposed to be doing? Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: As he continues a series of messages dealing with the church, Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday will be “What Hinders Growth in a Church.” Scripture will be from Acts 2:41-47.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Worship service starts at 11 a.m. This week we will look at “What to Do With Your Sins,” from 1 John 1:8-2:2. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music and videos will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service also will be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is “Where’s God?” and is from the series “Finding Strength For Times Like These” — a study of the Book of Esther. Buford “Bo” Deaton will be guest soloist. Linda Garrett teaches a class in the fellowship area Sunday from 6-7 p.m. on “A Prophetic Look at Revelation.”
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Marks Of The New Birth”, from 1 John, will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Amy Duncan. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service begins at 6. We are studying in the books of the minor prophets during the Wednesday prayer and Bible study service, which begins at 6 p.m. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Sunday’s service will begin at 10:30 a.m. led by Pastor Jerry Powers. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt continues his series on Romans 8. He will be giving a sermon from Romans 8:12-17 titled “The Family Resemblance.” Please join us in person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website wpcjc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Happy Birthday, Church” will be the sermon by Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe for the 10:30 a.m. worship service. You may worship in person or online as the service will be livestreamed. Visit the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, for a link to the online service or to register for the in-person service. Registration is highly recommended, and COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be followed. The service will celebrate Pentecost and Holy Communion. Pastor Ihfe will continue the online ladies Bible study on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 11 a.m. message is titled “Is It Worth It?” as the series of sermons from the book of Hebrews continues. In-person services have resumed. Services may also be viewed online on Clark Street’s Facebook page or YouTube. Sunday School Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible study with Pastor Randy Hommel meets at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. The Bible study topic is the book of Job. Recommended COVID-19 guidelines remain in place.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us for online worship at http://fpce.church/youtube Sunday at 11 a.m. when the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon titled “Arguing for the Sake of Heaven,” from Acts 11:1-18. Youth and adult forums, Wednesday Mmeditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org. Due to COVID, all in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Be A Blessing, Not a Blister” is the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m. All services will be in the sanctuary. The Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call the church office at 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Our services will continue in the chapel at 10:45 a.m. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will continue the sermon series titled “Handling Hardships,” with the message “Understand God’s Purpose,” from Philippians 2:12-18. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minster, will lead the Scripture reading and offering meditation. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday worship services will be held at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “Remain in Me.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. On Saturday, The Lutheran Hour Ministries Study, “Death ... What Next” will continue at 9 a.m. The Youth Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. A new Bible study class will begin on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and will study the book of Luke. Anyone is welcome to attend and the class will be livestreamed. Deaf interpretation is available at worship services and arrangements can be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church is excited to begin providing an additional free monthly meal for the community. Meals will now be served every first and third Thursday. The menu for our meal on May 6 is chicken, baked potato, peas, and dessert. On May 20, we will have sloppy joes, chips, and dessert. Join us for one or both if you or someone you know would like a meal. Just drive up between 6 and 7 p.m. and a meal will be brought to your car. The church is located behind Gray School and the Appalachian fairgrounds.