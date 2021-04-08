Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the Family Life Center for all services. In-person Sunday worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 6:30 p.m. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday’s service will be held at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for Sunday’s 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. services and Wednesday’s service. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Please join us at 9 a.m. this Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in Service. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Breaking Bread With Jesus” will be the message on Sunday. Worship will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 a.m. on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook/munseychurch, our website at www.munsey.org, and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram. There will be onsite services at 8:30 a.m. in the sanctuary and 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Our 11 a.m. Sunday message is titled “Moses’ Faith” as the series of sermons from the book of Hebrews continues. In-person services have resumed. Services may also be viewed online on Clark Street’s Facebook page or YouTube. Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible study with Pastor Randy Hommel meets at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. The Bible study topic is the book of Job. Recommended COVID-19 guidelines remain in place.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: The Rev. Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. in-person worship service will be “Journey with Jesus.” The service will be live-streamed and also be available at a later time for those who prefer not to worship in person. A link to the online service can be found at 1stchurchjc.org.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Sunday’s message will be “Simplicity Ain’t so Simple,” by the Rev. Jeff Briere. Have you ever tried to simplify your life? How’d that work? Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live on Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Believer’s Old Nature’’ from Romans 6 and 7:1-6 will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Jessie Starnes. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service begins at 6. We are studying in the book of Obadiah during our Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study. The service begins at 6. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 for visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “Preaching In the Name of Jesus” will be Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon on Sunday. He will use scripture from Acts 4:1-20. The service begins at 11 a.m.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: We offer indoor or outdoor services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. led by Pastor Jerry Powers. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Profiles in Courage and Cowardice” is the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m. All services will be held in the sanctuary. The Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. On Sunday at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon on Luke 18:35-19:10 titled “Holding On Or Letting Go.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music and videos will begin at 10:15 a.m. Returning as guest soloist will be Gloria Dudney. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 27:1-10 and has the topic “What Judas Missed ...” Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will continue services in the chapel at 10:45 a.m. Senior Minister Paul “Pat” Mooney will begin a new sermon series titled, “Handling Hardships,” with the message “Pray with Thanksgiving,” from Philippians 1:11. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minster, will lead the scripture reading. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct Sunday worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “Jesus Came.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. On Saturday, the Lutheran Hour Ministries class “Death ... What Then?” will be held in the fellowship hall at 9 a.m. The Ladies Bible Study Group will meet on Tuesday in the fellowship hall and continue their study of the book of Matthew. Deaf interpretation is available at worship services and arrangements can be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m and the worship service starts at 11 a.m. This week we will look at “Life After the Resurrection,” from 1 Peter 1:13-25. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us this Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt begins a series from Romans 8. This week, he will give a sermon from Romans 8:1-4 titled “No Condemnation.” Please join us in person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org. We look forward to worshipping with you.
Special Events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will begin providing an additional free monthly meal for the community. Meals will now be served every first and third Thursday. The menu is lasagna, salad, roll and dessert. Join us on April 15, from 6-7 p.m. for a drive-up meal which will be brought to your car.