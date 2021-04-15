By Faith Freewill Baptist Church, 25 Veterans Way, Johnson City: The church has resumed normal services on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Wednesday at 6 p.m. Sunday morning will be our Youth Sunday. Special singing by The Josh Jones Family and the Turbyfield Sisters. Singing will start at 10 a.m. Information, call 423-772-3505.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the Family Life Center for all services. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. In-person Sunday services will be held at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday’s in-person service will begin at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for Sunday’s 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. service and the 7 p.m. Wednesday service. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Watching Jesus Eat” will be the message on Sunday. The service will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 a.m. on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook/munseychurch, our website at www.munsey.org, and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram. There will be two onsite services, at 8:30 a.m. in the sanctuary and 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Sunday will be Candidating Week with the Rev. Tiffany Sapp. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the home page www.hvuuc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Please worship with us in person or online at 10 a.m. Find a link to our livestreamed service or to register for the in-person service at 1stchurchjc.org. Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon will be “Jesus is not a Ghost,” as her sermon series from the Gospel of Luke continues. The Monday evening virtual ladies Bible study continues at 6:30.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon on Sunday will be “My Kind of Church.” He will use scripture from James 5:13-20.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: Guest speaker the Rev. Randy Riggs, from Nashville, will bring the messages for the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Special music will be provided by Pastor Dan Foster. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m and children’s church at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service begins at 6. We are studying in the Book of Obadiah during our Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study. The service begins at 6. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Avenue, Johnson City: We will meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music and videos will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service also will be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 28:1-10 and has the topic “Moving From Fear To Joy ...” Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. The worship service starts at 11 a.m. This week we will look at “Our Only Hope,” from 1 John 1:1-4. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us for online worship at http://fpce.church/youtube. Sunday at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on Acts 8:26-40 and 1 John 4:7-21 titled “Asking the Right Questions.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org. Due to COVID, all in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will continue services in the chapel at 10:45 a.m. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will begin a new sermon series titled, “Handling Hardships,” with the message “Concentrate on Christ,” from Philippians 1:12-26. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the scripture reading. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minster, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct Sunday worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “This Is What I Told You.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. On Saturday, Sew Crazy will meet in the fellowship hall at 10 a.m. and the church will host game night at 6 in the fellowship hall. Lunch bags will be prepared for the Melting Pot on Friday at 9 a.m. Deaf interpretation is available at worship services and arrangements can be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: We offer indoor or outdoor services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. led by Pastor Jerry Powers. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Authority and Empowerment” is the title of the sermon for all worship services this Sunday. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m. All services will be in the sanctuary. The Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call the church office at 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt continues through his series from Romans 8. This week, he will give a sermon from Romans 8:5-11 titled “Life in the Spirit.” Please join us in-person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org.