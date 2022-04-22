Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will get underway at 11 and the evening worship service will be held at 6. Wednesday’s service, which includes Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, starts at 7 p.m. A nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church at 9 a.m. and the drive-in service will begin at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “The Gardener” will be Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service, which will be held in person and also livestreamed. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the virtual version. Sunday school will convene at 9:15. On Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m., the Community Mission Food Distribution will occur at The Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s ladies Bible study will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, both in person and virtually. At 5:45 Wednesday, evening activities will begin with a meal, which will be followed at 6:30 by the conclusion of the study of Rob Fuquay’s book “The God We can Know: Exploring the I am Sayings of Jesus.” Reservations for the meal should be made by noon Tuesday by calling the church office at 928-9222.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: “Blessed Are Those Who Have Not Seen and Believe” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will immediately follow the service at 10:15 a.m.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service will be “The Lamb Has Triumphed.” Willie Lunsford will be the guest speaker. Special music will be provided by Lucinda Steel. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The morning worship may be viewed via Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit clarkstreetbaptist.org or the church’s Facebook page.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message at Munsey on Sunday will be “Do You Believe” in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. The Confirmation of seven youths will be conducted during the 9 a.m. sanctuary and 11 a.m. Journey services. The schedule of services includes the blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary with Holy Communion, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:25 a.m. service will be “Easter Is Over, What Next?” The service will begin in prayerful meditation with Reece Buckingham leading the congregation in joyful praise and Communion. Special music will be performed by Tom Crowder. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night’s Bible study will be held at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or www.mtbethelcc.dns.net.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and the worship service will start at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “Transformed By Christ,” from 2 Corinthians 5:14-15. Keystone will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, May 22, during the worship service with a meal to follow. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:23. From the Gospel of John chapter 21:1-14, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Word (Jesus) On Our Failures.” By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join First Presbyterian in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Amber Athon will be preaching. The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation and Thursdays with Jesus online. Information, visit http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: Gene Deaton will be the guest speaker for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Dan Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school will begins at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study service will begin at 6 p.m. A nursery will be provided for all services. Celebration Sunday will be held on May 15 and we will have special music by No Name But His. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message. Special music will be provided. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the offering meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. The church will conclude its collection of cereal, spaghetti sauce, dry pasta noodles, and canned vegetables for one of its local missions. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Seeking the Right Reward” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “Remember” will be the topic of the Rev. Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday. The scripture will be from 1 Corinthians 11:23-25. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. preceded by Sunday school at 9:15 a.m.
Special events
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland Ave., Bristol, Virginia: Beginning Saturday, April 23, at 4:30 p.m., Emmanuel will offer a series of organ music every Saturday during the season of Easter. This series is a centennial celebration of Emmanuel’s current building and also the recent refurbishment of its pipe organ by the R.A. Colby Company of Johnson City. Admission is free.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church: 2211 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: St. Mary’s will present The Choice Wine, a program for Christian married or engaged couples, beginning on April 23 and continuing until June 25 from 6:15-8:15 p.m. at the St. Mary’s School gym. The program offers seven steps to a superabundant marriage that places marital happiness within every couple’s reach. By following these steps, couples can reduce the probability of divorce to essentially zero and increase the probability of having a superabundant marriage to almost 4 out of 5. For information, call Diane Meyle at 561-308-9890 or email diane.landress@yahoo.com.
Casi Full Gospel Church, 372 Cassi Road, Chuckey: Casi will hold a country ham or chicken dinner with all the trimmings on Saturday, April 23. The meal will be served in the fellowship hall from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per adults and $5 for children 10 years old and under. Carry-outs will be available by calling (423) 257-6713. Information, call (423) 335-0624.
Church of Jesus, 809 W. Main St., Johnson City: Linda Gibson-Johnson, writer of the song “Funeral Plans,” will sing at the church on Thursday, May 5, at 7 p.m. Information, call (423) 773-6917.
