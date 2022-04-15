Southside Free Will Baptist Churcch, 1313 Chestoa Pike, Erwin: Revival services will be held at Southside beginning on Monday at 7 p.m. The evangelists will be the Rev. Charlie Frazier and the Rev. Josh Cutshaw.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will begin at 9 a.m. this week. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: Tonight, Munsey will hold its Good Friday Tenebrae Service in the sanctuary beginning at 7:30. On Sunday, the church will celebrate Easter with four services: The blended service (with Holy Communion) at 9 a.m., and the traditional sanctuary, contemporary Journey and Open Door services will all begin at 11 a.m. Munsey will have crosses for flowering at all services. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and the website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Mustard Seed will hold a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Friday. The Easter service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Zion Baptist Church, 1982 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton: Easter SONrise services will be held on Easter Sunday morning at 6. Breakfast will be served following the services. The Adult Choir will present the musical “Calvary’s Love Story” during the 11 a.m. worship service. There will be no 9 a.m. or 6 p.m. worship services this week.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service following at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “From the Ashes: Resurrection,” from Luke 24. Keystone will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, May 22, during the worship service with a meal to follow. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for the 10:30 a.m. Easter worship service will be “I Am the Resurrection and the Life.” The service will be livestreamed and may also be accessed at 1stchurchjc.org, the church’s website. The day will begin with a breakfast in the fellowship hall from 8:30-10 a.m. The men of the church will prepare the breakfast. Pastor Ihfe’s Tuesday Bible study will continue at 1 p.m. in person and also virtually. Wednesday evening activities will begin with a dinner in the fellowship hall at 5:45 and conclude with a program at 6:30 in the sanctuary. The program will be the conclusion of the study of Rob Fuquay’s book “The God We Can Know — Exploring the ‘I am Sayings of Jesus’.” Reservations for the meal should be made by calling the church office (928-9222) by noon Tuesday.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the Easter worship service at 11 a.m. The evening worship service will be held at 6:30. Family fellowship will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Nursery and livestreaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon for Easter Sunday’s 10:25 a.m. worship service will focus on “The Basics of the Resurrection.” Tom Crowder, country music recording artist, will lead the congregation in joyful praise and deliver a special performance. Cupcakes, cookies and coffee will be served in the fellowship hall following the service. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday night Bible study will be held at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or www.mtbethelcc.dns.net.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The Resurrection Sunday worship service begins at 9:45 a.m. with “hallelujah music” by the church’s Praise Team. During the service, a duet will be performed by Beth Anderson and George Walsh. The pre-service music will begin at 9:25. From the Gospel of John chapter 20, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Word (Jesus) On The Resurrection.” By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Good Morning World,” from Luke 24:1-3, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service,. Special Easter music will be provided by the choir. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will begin 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will not be held this week. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: The church will hold a sunrise service on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. at its pavilion (weather permitting). A light breakfast will follow. Sunday school classes start at 9:45 a.m. for all ages. The choir will present an Easter choral program at 10:45 along with a Resurrection message from the pastor. The Sunday evening service will be held at 6. Wednesday’s Bible study and prayer time will begin at 6:30 p.m., along with Kids Discovery Club. Information, visit oaklandavebaptist.com. All services will be livestreamed.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon on John 20:1-16 titled “Resuscitation or Resurrection?” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org. Also on Sunday, the church will take up a special offering for One Great Hour of Sharing, a ministry that works to meet needs around the world.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the Easter message “The Mainstay of our Christian Faith,” from Acts 1:1-3. Heather Cheri Billheimer will be present special Easter music. Lynn Pottenger, missionary, will read Scripture and bring greetings from Kenya. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Easter offering meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. DCC will continue its collection of cereal, spaghetti sauce, dry pasta noodles, and canned vegetables for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: The Rev. Michael Heath’s Easter Sunday message will be “He is Risen,” from John 20:1-2. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The Easter message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service is titled “Because He Lives.” Special music will be provided by the Clark Street Worship Team. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The morning worship may be viewed via Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit clarkstreetbaptist.org or Clark Street’s Facebook page.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: A sunrise service will be held Easter Sunday morning at 7 to kick off the church celebration of Christ’s resurrection from the grave. The Sunday morning worship service will begin at 11 with music by the church choir, and Pastor Rev. Nick Colbaugh delivering an Easter message followed by a baptism of three individuals. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department. There will be no evening services this week.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “This Changes Everything!” will be the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering Contemporary worship service will begins at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. Central also will conduct Good Friday services on April 15. The contemporary and traditional services will be held at 7 p.m. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ages 10 and under are invited to attend.
Zion Baptist Church, 1982 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton: Zion will host its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, at 1 p.m. There will be activities for all ages.
South Central Ruritan: The Ruritan will host a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, beginning at 10 a.m. Prizes will be given out in each age division.
Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship: The group will meet on Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at Pinecrest Christian Church. Greg Key, minister of West Side Christian Church, Elizabethton, will be the guest speaker.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: Gray will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday, April 21, from 6-7 p.m. Please drive up to the side of the church where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. The menu this week is breakfast — pancakes and sausage.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland Ave., Bristol, Virginia: Beginning Saturday, April 23, at 4:30 p.m., Emmanuel will offer a series of organ music every Saturday during the season of Easter. This series is a centennial celebration of Emmanuel’s current building and also the recent refurbishment of its pipe organ by the R.A. Colby Company of Johnson City. Admission is free.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church: 2211 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: St. Mary’s will present The Choice Wine, a program for Christian married or engaged couples, beginning on April 23 and continuing until June 25 from 6:15-8:15 p.m. at the St. Mary’s School gym. The program offers seven steps to a superabundant marriage that places marital happiness within every couple’s reach. By following these steps, couples can reduce the probability of divorce to essentially zero and increase the probability of having a superabundant marriage to almost 4 out of 5. For information, call Diane Meyle at 561-308-9890 or email diane.landress@yahoo.com.
