Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton: The church will continue its 150th anniversary celebration on Sunday with a Heritage Day service at 10:45 a.m. featuring preaching by Jack Harris, a former minister of the church. Harris was the church’s minister during its 100th anniversary celebration in 1971. The service will include music by Ray Don Markland along with a historical review video accompaniment. A free boxed supper will be served at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., the local group LIFTED, featuring Loretta Bowers, Fred Goodwin, Tony Rominger, Pat Kelly, Howard Bloom and special guest Teresa Bowers Parker, will sing under the big tent. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair to this outdoor service. Scott Fisher is the senior minister.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Mustard Seed will hold services indoors and outdoors on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. The church is studying Paul’s epistle to the Ephesians on Wednesday. Services will be led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “People of Distinction — Xtns” will be the message in the sanctuary on Sunday. Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, the church’s website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church or YouTube and Instagram.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Our Sin and God’s Grace,” from the sermon series “Elijah — Prophet on Fire” will be Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. If attending the service in person, social distancing and masks will be required. The service will be livestreamed and also available later. See 1stchurchjc.org for a link to the service. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. At 6 p.m. Monday, the women’s online Bible study will continue. To log in for the study, go to https://meet.google.com/eie-papy-bbf. The community food distribution will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St. Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will be held at 11 and the evening service will begin at 6:30. Wednesday’s service will include the Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program. It will begin at 7 p.m. A nursery will be available for all services. All services and Sunday school also will be available online. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held on Sunday at 9 a.m. The drive-in worship service will follow at 10. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s message on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can be seen on www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The New Liberty Revival Choir will be in charge of Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The schedule for Sunday includes worship music and videos at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 9:45. The service also will be broadcast to those in the parking lot and surrounding area on FM 95.5. Gail Aurelio and the church’s Praise Team will lead the worship service through music. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in the fellowship commons. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Keystone will continue its series “The Return of the King” during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday with “Earth’s Best Days,” based on Revelation 19:1-20:10, as the message. Sunday school will begin at 10. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “The First and Only Message of the Church,” from Acts 2:14-41, will be Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon topic on Sunday as he continues the series “The Church on Fire.”
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Luka Temaj will be the guest speaker for the 11 a.m. service on Sunday. His message will be “Following the Leadership of God.” The service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Sunday school Bible study will be held at 9:45. Thursday’s Bible study will meet at 11 a.m. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Doubt Banished in the Presence of Hope,” based on John 20:24-31, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Pam Williams will provide special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 and Children’s Church will be held at 11:15. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The church will be studying Chapter 5 of Micah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. All services will be on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. A nursery will be provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: The church will be open for indoor worship at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Social distancing will be practiced. “More Table Talk” will be the sermon for the 18th Sunday after Pentecost. Sunday school will follow at 10:15. A broadcast of the service on 95.5 FM will be available within 150 feet of the church.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Sunday school classes for all age groups will begin at 9:45 a.m. The worship service will be held at 10:45 in the sanctuary. A nursery will be available. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The Wednesday evening Bible study and prayer will start at 6:30 along with Discovery Club for grades 1-12. Information, visit www.oaklandavebaptist.com.
Delivering Hope Tabernacle, 406 E. Maple St., Johnson City: Pastor James Bennett, from Grace of God, will be the guest preacher for services on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: The Rev. Andy Wyatt will continue his series on Genesis on Sunday with the sermon “The Bad News,” from Genesis 3:1-14. Worship services will be held in-person or online at 8:30 and 11 a.m.
Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 125 Lane Hill Road, Elizabethton: The Bledsoes, from Dobson, North Carolina, will be in concert on Sunday at 6 p.m. Information, call 423-474-3827 or 423-588-8219.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “How to be a Survivor” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. Traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary service will be held at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30. The online experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website at cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes or other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Sunday’s worship service will be held online at http://fpce.church/youthtube at 11 a.m. “The Maverick Exorcist,” from Mark 9:38-50, will be the message by the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt. Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. For details, visit www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Bill Booth will be the speaker for Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. worship service. The message will be “Venturing into the Unknown,” from Joshua 1:1-9. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation and Elder Steve Lowe will lead the offering meditation. The service will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: “God’s Spirit Comes” will be the sermon topic for Sunday’s 8 and 10:45 a.m. worship services. Holy Communion will be celebrated during both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church’s website. The Chancel Choir will perform at both services. The choir will rehearse on Sunday at 10:20 a.m. The Instrumental Ensemble will rehearse on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The Ladies Bible Study will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The Hand Bell Choir will rehearse on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday Bible Class will meet 7:30 p.m. and continue a study of the Book of Luke. The study will be livestreamed. Deaf interpretation for worship services is available by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Special events
Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, 1432 Gray Station-Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough: The church will hold its Harvest Festival Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25. On Friday, a flea market will be held from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday’s activities will include a country breakfast from 7-10 a.m. ($8), a flea market from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., a barbecue pork and chicken lunch at 10:30 a.m. ($10), a talent show at 11 a.m. with cash prizes awarded, and pony and horse rides from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. ($3). Canned goods, quilts, homemade desserts and more will be available for sale. Kids activities will be available.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: The church will host the Priscilla Shirer simulcast “Going Beyond” on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To preregister, visit www.menviewbaptist.com or call 423-282-3262.
Johnson City District of Church Women United: The group will meet on Friday, Oct. 1, at 11:30 a.m. at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City. Women from all denominations are invited to attend. The group is collecting hygiene items (toothpaste, toothbrushes, hand towelettes, men’s handkerchiefs, etc.) for the Haven of Mercy. Spaghetti from Fazoli’s ($5) will be available. Reservations are needed if you are attending and can be made by RSVP to Mary Letcher at 423-943-4276.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will hold its Outdoor Expo on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 6-9 p.m. Tony Bolton and Robert F. Hull will be the guest speakers. The free, family event will include lots of outdoor and hunting vendors. A kids archery contest will be held and door prizes will be given away.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: To celebate the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, St. Mary’s will have a Pet Blessing on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. Any pet is welcome but must have a cage or leash. The event is free and open to the public. Following the blessing, St. Mary’s Youth Group and the Knights of Columbus will host at Pet Parade and Show at 11 a.m. (registration begins at 10:45). The entry fee for the first pet per family is $10 and additional pets from the same family will be $3 each. Contest categories include best costume, most unusual pet, pet owner look-alike, biggest pet, smallest pet, best tricks and cutest pet. Entry may be made by emailing [email protected] or on the day of the show. Owners must provide their name, phone number and category they are entering. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be sold at the show.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, Johnson City: In celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis, patron saint of animals, St. John’s will hold a Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m. A brief liturgy and blessing will be held at King Commons Park, 112 N. Commerce St. Parking will be available nearby behind Renassant Bank. Also the park is walkable from the church, located at 500 N. Roan St. Those attending are asked to keep their dogs on a short leash with cats and other animals secured in a carrier. Water and dog treats will be provided. Monetary donations or donations of unopened pet food will be give to the Humane Society of Washington County.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 510 W. C St., Elizabethton: The Ladies Guild of the church will hold its annual Christmas craft sale on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Many new items will be featured. There will be no bake sale this year and face masks are required.