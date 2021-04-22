Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our “Drive-in Service.” You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: The 10:30 a.m. worship service will feature the sermon “Heaven Meets Earth” by Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe as we celebrate the Ascension of Jesus. We will be starting a study of the Book of Acts. For in-person worship, please register at 1stchurchjc.org, or you may participate online. A link to the service will be provided at the same website. The online women’s Bible study will continue with Pastor Ihfe on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Please register for the study at the above website.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St.: Join us for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. This week we will look at “Fellowship with God,” 1 John 1:5-7. Visit us online at faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, Gray: Sunday will be Candidating Week and the annual congregational meeting. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the home page www.hvuuc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive: “What Should Our Church be Known for?” is Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s message for Sunday. Scripture will be from Acts 11:19-30.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Paul’s Heart In Prison” will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service, Philippians 1. Special music will be provided by John Augustas. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening service begins at 6 p.m. We are studying in the Book of Obadiah during our Wednesday Evening Prayer and Bible Study. The service begins at 6 p.m. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Call 423-330-2247 for more information or visit our website at www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in the auditorium and balcony for worship Sunday morning at 10:30. The preparation for worship music and videos will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 28:18-20 and Acts 1:8 and has the topic “The Last Words of Jesus.” Participants are encouraged to wear masks. Sundays from 6-7 p.m., Linda Garrett teaches a class on “A Prophetic Look at Revelation” in the fellowship area.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us Sunday as the Rev. Bobby Roberts gives a sermon from 1 John 2:1-6 titled “Our Advocate, Our Assurance”. Join us in person at the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday worship services are at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “The Good Shepherd.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be live streamed on Facebook and the church website. On Saturday, April 24th, The Spring Rummage Sale will be held in the Fellowship Hall from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Ladies Bible Study meets on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. A new Bible Study class will begin on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and will study the book of Luke. Deaf interpretation is available at worship services and arrangements can be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Mustard Seed Church, Jonesborough: We offer indoor or outdoor service every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. led by Pastor Jerry Powers. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St., Elizabethton: Join us for online worship at http://fpce.church/youtube. Sunday at 11 a.m., Amber Athon will be preaching a sermon on Psalm 23 and John 10:11-18. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org. Due to COVID, all in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St.: The Sunday 11 a.m. message is titled “Victorious Faith” as the series of sermons from the book of Hebrews continues. In-person services have resumed. Services may also be viewed online on Clark Street’s Facebook or YouTube. Sunday School Bible Study meets at 9:45 am. Small group Bible Study with Pastor Randy meets at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. The Bible Study topic is the book of Job. Recommended COVID-19 guidelines remain in place.
Downtown Christian Church, Johnson City: We will continue services in the Chapel at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will continue the sermon series title Handling Hardships with the message “Identify with Christ,” from Philippians 1:27-2:11. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the scripture reading and offering meditation. Dr. Robert Wetzel will lead the Communion Meditation. We are open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St.: “The Mistakes of the Silent Follower” is the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship services begins at 11 a.m., all services in the sanctuary. Sunday School lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For more information about service, schedule changes, and other information, visit our website or call the church office at 926-7121 during office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Special Events:
• First United Methodist Church: The Community Mission Food Distribution will occur at the Neighborhood Center, 210 West Maple St., at 10 a.m. on Saturday. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
• Full Gospel Holiness Church will host a clothing giveaway Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 2221 N. Greenwood Drive; the church, at 2225 N. Greenwood Drive, will hold a revival beginning Sunday at 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bro. David Dugger will be the evangelist.
• Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church, 903 W. Main St., Jonesborough, will sponsor a National Day of Prayer event May 6. This year’s theme is Love, Life and Liberty. We encourage you to pray for an hour at the church pavilion, the SHED, at 903 W. Main St., Jonesborough. There will be prayer stations set up to guide prayers for our leaders, schools, families and communities. The covered pavilion will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. for individuals or groups to come and go as they please. As Jesus said to his disciples in Matthew 26:40 “Couldn’t you keep watch with me for one hour? Watch and pray so that you will not fall into temptation.”