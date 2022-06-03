First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: For Pentecost Sunday, “Breath of God” will be the sermon for the 10:30 a.m. in-person and online worship service. Pastor Jodie Ihfe will be preaching. Visit the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, for a link to the online option. Holy Communion will be observed during the service. Sunday school will begin at 9:15.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside will present the sixth part in the “Easter” series narrated by Kyle Idleman on Wednesday. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by the lesson at 7.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: On Sunday, Bible study for all ages will get underway at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will be held at 11 with the evening worship service beginning at 6. Wednesday’s service, which inlcudes Kids Blast for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will begin at 7 p.m. A nursery will be available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., the drive-in service will be held. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “Together, in Many Places” in the sanctuary at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The schedule of services is as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center, (all services will feature Holy Communion). Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and the website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will be “The Importance of Little Things.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and Communion. The Mt. Bethel Trio will do a special a capella musical performance. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service at 10:25 a.m. The 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible study will begin a new series focusing on the discussion of difficult biblical scriptures. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Spirit Born,” from John 3:1-9, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Jessica Starnes will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. Sunday’s evening service will begin at 6. The church is studying in Habakkuk during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, which begins at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will feature the message “How You Can Have Blessed Assurance, Part 2” as the series of sermons from First John continues. Mike Anglin will provide the special music. The service may be viewed via Facebook or YouTube. Small groups Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11. Sunday’s sermon will be “The Day of Pentecost,” from Acts 2. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will hold services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “Amazing Truths, Phenomenal Benefits,” from Romans 8:1-4. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. The church will begin its collection of summer clothes for men, women, and children for one of its local missions. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join in person or online (http://fpce.churche/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon on Acts 16:16-34 titled “Believe and Be Saved.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:25. From the book of Acts, Chapter 3, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “What Do People Who Are Led by God’s Spirit Do?” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. By using FM 95.5, the service may be heard in the surrounding area. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Don’t Worry About It” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, The Gathering Contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church’s website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Michael Heath will preach on “Greatest in the Kingdom” during Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship. The scripture passage will be Matthew 18:1-4. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: “Call on the Lord” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Holy Communion will be celebrated during the service. Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: Central will continue its “Apologetics” sermon series on Sunday with the question “What happened to the dinosaurs?” You may join the service in person or online. The worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. with children’s church at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. with classes for all ages. The worship service will be livestreamed to the church’s Facebook page. The link to the page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Information, visit cccjonesborough.com.
Special events
Milligan Free Will Baptist Church, 1471 Milligan Highway, Johnson City: The church will hold its annual homecoming services on Sunday at 11 a.m. Chosen Generation, from West Jefferson, North Carolina, will be the guest singers. Everyone is invited to attend. For information about the homecoming, call 571-4029. The church will have Vacation Bible School Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10, from 6-8 nightly for ages 4-12. The theme will be “Rocky Railroad: Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through!” For information about the VBS, call 929-9344.
Knob Creek Covenant Brethren Church, 2591 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: The church will hold a revival Sunday, June 5, through Wednesday, June 8, with services beginning at 7 nightly. Pastor Marvin Wade will be the speaker.