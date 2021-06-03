Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: The community is invited to our Open House on Sunday. Our $1.3 million renovation is complete and we want to share it with everyone. Bible study for all ages begins at 10 a.m., followed by the morning worship service at 11. The evening worship service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Nursery and livestreaming available for all services. The 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and the worship service starts at 11 a.m. This week we will look at “Reasons for Righteous Living,” based on 1 John 3:1-10. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Let’s Eat!” is the title of the sermon for all worship services this Sunday. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m. All services will be held in the sanctuary. Sunday school lessons and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about service, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Milligan Free Will Baptist Church, 1471 Milligan Highway, Johnson City: The church will celebrate its 36th Annual Homecoming this Sunday at 11 a.m. featuring the Phillips & Banks Quartet. A fellowship meal will follow the worship service. Everyone is invited to attend. Information, call 929-9344 or 571-4029.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Welcoming Congregation Renewal on Sunday with Wendy Hearl. Learn about the Welcoming Congregation Renewal designation. Why do we want it? What are we doing to get there? The service will include the Board incoming and outgoing acknowledgements. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Hopwood Christian Church, located on the campus of Milligan University: Hopwood will resume in-person gatherings on Sunday. Our single morning worship over the summer begins at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with adult Sunday school classes meeting at 9 a.m. Sunday school classes for children will start in July. Join us Sunday for a celebration of worship and enjoying each others’ company after a long COVID shutdown. If you have been vaccinated, masks are optional. We do ask unvaccinated folks to wear a mask for the sake of their own health. Sanctuary windows will remain open during services.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Using Scripture from Mark 3:1-12, Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday will be “How is Your Heart?” Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. followed by the worship service at 11 a.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Complete Recipe For Salvation,” from Romans 1:16, will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Henry Woodruff. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and children’s church at 11:15. The Sunday evening service starts at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, we are studying in the book of Jonah. The service begins at 6. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Continuing with the sermon series from the Book of Acts, Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon will be “Absolutely Not” for the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The service will be livestreamed. Find a link to the online service at 1stchurchjc.org. Holy Communion will be observed. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15. A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned for June 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered to those at least 18 years of age. No appointment is required.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 11 a.m. message is titled “Marching to Zion” as the series of sermons from the book of Hebrews continues. Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. Thursday Bible study meets at 11 a.m. with a study in the Book of Job. The service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Finding God in Pain” will be the message Sunday. Worship will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 a.m. on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram. We will have onsite services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center, and Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us for online worship at http://fpce.church/youtube. Sunday at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on Genesis 3:18-25 titled “The Power of Myth.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us this Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt begins his series on Psalms. He will be giving a sermon from Psalm 1 titled “The Two Ways to Live”. Please join us in person at either the 8:30 or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct Sunday worship services at 8 and 10:45 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. The Ladies Bible Study Class will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Deaf interpretation is available at worship services and arrangements can be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St. Jonesborough: Join us each week for our Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., indoors or outdoors, and Sunday evening Bible study at 6. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our auditorium and balcony for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music and videos will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is “God Makes The Difference”and is from the series “Finding Strength For Times Like These,” a study of the Book of Esther. A class on “A Prophetic Look At Revelation,” led by Linda Garrett, will meet at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Area. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Special events
By Faith Freewill Baptist Church, 25 Veterans Way, Johnson City: The Lore Family will be singing on Sunday at 6 p.m. Information, call 423-772-3505.