Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: The indoor worship service will be held on Sunday at 9 a.m. There will be a special service of “Singing Our Favorite Old Hymns,” led by Judith Robertson and Glenda Gray. The sermon title is “God Makes Possible.” Sunday school will follow worship at 10:15 a.m. The service can be heard within 150 feet of the church on 95.5 FM.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: On Sunday, Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday Worship services will be held at at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday’s service, featuring Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will begin at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us Sunday at 9 a.m. for Sunday school and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Jesus’ Job Description” will be the message in the sanctuary on Sunday. Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, the Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The worship service starts at 11. This week’s sermon will be “The Always God: Always Speaking,” Exodus 3:1-15. Information, visit atfaithlife.com/keystonepc.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: From the new sermon series “What Does the Lord Require,” the sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service will be “Do Justice.” Social distancing and face masks will be required for the in-person service, or a link to the online service can be found on the church’s website, www.1stchurchjc.org. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) cleaning kits and hygiene kits will be accepted until Oct. 24. Please visit the church’s website for directions for these kits. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s ladies’ online Bible study will continue on Monday evenings at 6. Visit the website for a link to the study.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Secret of Your Spiritual Success,” from 2 Kings 18: 5-6, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Pastor Dan Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service begins at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study we are studying in Chapter 6 of Micah. The service will begin at 6. All our services are on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. All are welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1882 Old Boones Creek Road, Johnson City: The Scott Family, a Southern gospel group from Greeneville, will perform during the Sunday service at 11 a.m. A covered-dish meal will follow immediately after worship. All are invited to join us at 11 a.m. for this time of worship. Information, call 423-753-8821.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “A Description of the First Church Members” will be Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon topic Sunday. Scripture is from Acts 2:41-47.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: During October, the church will be celebrating 100 years as a body of Christ. Sunday’s schedule begins with music and videos at 9:30 a.m. followed by the worship service at 9:45 a.m. in which Heritage, from Milligan University will be singing. Heritage is Milligan’s premier traveling ensemble that sings for churches, community and civic groups around the country. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot and surrounding area on 95.5 FM. From 2 Thessalonians, verse 3, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “Until Christ Comes: Faithfully Praying.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. At 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Commons, Linda Garrett will lead “A Prophetic Look At Revelation.” Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Sunday morning Bible study classes will begin at 9:45 for all ages. Worship in our sanctuary will be held at 10:45 a.m. with a message “from the heart of God.” The Sunday evening service will start at 6. Wednesday evening’s service will start at 6:30 with Bible study and prayer along with Discovery Bible Club for kids. All services will be livestreamed. Information, visit oaklandavebaptist.com.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: The Sunday service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evening’s prayer service will start at 7. You may attend indoors or outdoors. Services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. worship message will be titled “Saved for God’s Glory: Introduction to Exodus” as a series of sermons from Exodus begins. Worship may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Sunday school Bible study begins at 9:45 a.m.. Thursday’s Bible study will meet at 11 a.m. Information, check our Facebook page or visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Amber Athon (seminary intern and Emmanuel Seminary master’s of divinity candidate) will be preaching. Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s worship services will be held at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. The sermon topic is “The Sabbath Rest.” The Chancel Choir will rehearse on Sunday at 10:20 a.m. The Instrumental Ensemble will rehearse on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The Hand Bell Choir will rehearse on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday Bible Study Class will meet at 7:30 p.m. to continue the study of the Book of Luke. This will also be livestreamed. Sew Crazy will meet on Saturday at 10 a.m. and Game Night will be held in the fellowship hall beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. Deaf interpretation for worship services is available by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Our Weakness Is God’s Strength” will be the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. Forinformation about services, schedule changes, and other items visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: “No Problem that Heaven Cannot Solve,” 2 Kings 5, will be the message by Senior Pastor Jack Harris during Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. worship service in the sanctuary. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the scripture reading. Dr. Robert Wetzel, elder, will lead the Communion meditation. Steve Lowe, elder, will lead the offering meditation. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Special Events
Full Gospel Holiness Church, 2225 N. Greenwood Drive, Johnson City: The church will host a clothing giveaway Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the building beside the church. Lots of winter clothes in all sizes will be available.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Mustard Seed will host a Fall Fling on Oct. 30 from 1-4 p.m. There will be a free hot dog lunch for everyone and free goody bags for kids.
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford: The church will have a trick-or-treat party in the fellowship hall on Sunday night, Oct. 31, from 6-8. Hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be provided. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-571-0478.