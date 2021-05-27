Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages is at 10 a.m, the morning service at 11 and the evening service at 6:30. Wednesday’s service begins at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services. All services and adult Bible study will be available online also. Buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Sunday, the Rev. Jeff Briere will preach “A remembrance of a few people who have left us.” Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: The 10:30 a.m. worship service will feature the sermon “The Grip of Grace” by Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe. The sermon is part of the series from the Book of Acts. If you cannot meet in person, the worship service will be livestreamed. Find a link to the online service at 1stchurchjc.org. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. with COVID-19 protocols observed.
Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Work with me, God” will be the message on Sunday. Worship will be posted by 8:30 a.m. on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram. We will have onsite services at 8:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, 10 a.m. in the Melting Pot and 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “How Should One Go to Church?” will be the topic of Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday. He will use scripture from Luke 18:9-14.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St, Johnson City: “A Memorial to God’s Care” is the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship services begins at 11 a.m., with all services in the sanctuary. Sunday school and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: Pastor Dan Foster will bring the message in song during the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. We will not have a Sunday evening service. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, we will be studying in the book of Jonah. Service begins at 6 p.m. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. For information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our auditorium and balcony for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music and videos will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery will be “How To Deal With Difficult Situations” and is from the series “Finding Strength For Times Like These,” a study of the Book of Esther. Candy Sutherland will be guest worship leader and soloist. A church picnic will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Gump Pavilion at Rotary Park. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us each week for our Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., indoors or outdoors, and Sunday evening Bible study at 6. We are studying “The Seven Deadly Sins.” All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. message is titled “Finishing Well” as the series of sermons from the book of Hebrews continues. Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. Thursday’s Bible study meets at 11 a.m. with a study in the book of Job.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and the worship service starts at 11. This week we will look at “Truth or Consequences,” from 1 John 2:18-29. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us for online worship at http://fpce.church/youtube. Sunday, at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon on Matthew 28:16-20 and 2 Corinthians 13:11-13 titled “The Problem with Creeds.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Information, visit http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will bring the message “God Bless America,” from I Timothy 2:1-8. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minster, will lead the scripture reading. Dr. Robert Wetzel will lead the Communion meditation. Steve Lowe, chairman of the elders, will lead the offering meditation. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: On Sunday, the Rev. Andy Wyatt will finish his series on Romans 8. He will give a sermon from Romans 8:31-39 titled “The Gospel Brings Us All the Way Home.” Please join us in person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org. We look forward to worshipping with you.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday worship services begin at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “Lord and Christ.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. The men’s Bible study and breakfast will meet on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The Bible study class will continue studying the book of Luke on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend and the class will be livestreamed. Deaf interpretation is available at worship services and arrangements can be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Special events
Watauga Valley Free Will Baptist Church, Tenn. Highway 91 near Unaka High School, Elizabethton: The Golden Group will resume meeting on June 4 at 11 a.m. after a year of being idle due to the COVID pandemic. The group was started in the late 1980s by Dremma Taylor Garland and Patsy Lloyd for the older people in the church with only a small number attending. It eventually grew to over 100 with other churches and people from Johnson City and even North Carolina along with local nursing homes attending. There is always a message, singing and a delicious dinner served. The Rev. Bill Greer, pastor, invites everyone to attend.
Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 353 Cedar Grove Road, Johnson City: The church will have Vacation Bible School with the theme “Anchored — Deepening Faith in God,” on June 14-18 from 6-7:30 nightly. For information or to arrange transportation, call Cathy at 802-342-4900. Come join in the fun. Register your child(ren) at https://form.jotform.com/211426387369160.
Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 353 Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Johnson City: The church will host The Simple Faith Quartet in a singing on June 12 at 7 p.m. Walker Roberson is the pastor. Information, call Rita Myers at 423-262-9521.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church is providing a free community drive-thru meal each month on the first and third Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. Anyone needing or wanting a meal is welcome to come by during this time. The menu will be hot dogs, slaw, chips and dessert for the first Thursday. You can drive up to the side of the church and there will be someone to greet you and bring your food out to you. Bring a friend or neighbor if you want, or just take a meal to someone you know who is in need of one or would enjoy one.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main Streets, Jonesborough: Central will host a night of food, fellowship and worship on June 5 from 5-7 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair as we will be providing hamburgers and hot dogs, and drinks as well as enjoying a service of hymns and spiritual songs. Come hungry and leave satisfied, not only physically, but by the Spirit as well.
Highland Church of Christ Cemetery Committee: The committee is accepting donations for the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery. Donations can be brought to the cemetery between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the Decoration Days scheduled for June 5-6. All donations should be made payable to the Highland Church Cemetery Fund and can be mailed to Ruth Hensley, ATTN: Cemetery Fund, 190 Saylor Road, Gray, TN 37615. For information, call Hensley at 423-483-3691.