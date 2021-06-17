Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: From Acts 15:1-11, Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon will be “No Distinction” for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service, which be livestreamed. Go to 1stchurchjc.org to find a link to the online service. Sunday school will commence at 9:15. A free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 18 and up will be held Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St. Recipients of the vaccination will receive a coupon for one free meal at One Acre Cafe, 603 W. Walnut St.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “A Portable Altar” will be the message on Sunday. Worship will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 a.m. on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram. We will have onsite services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot and 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: The Rev. Ray Colbaugh will preach during the 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Les Foster. We will meet for prayer at 9:45 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church at 11:15 a.m. We will not have a Sunday evening service. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, we are studying in the book of Jonah. The service begins at 6. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive: “A Legacy of a Godly Father” will be the Father’s Day sermon on Sunday. Pastor Hobbie McCreary will use scripture from Genesis 6:1-13 and Proverbs 20:7.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be at 10 a.m. Sunday with the morning service at 11. The evening service will begin at 6:30. Vacation Bible School, featuring the theme “Agents of Truth,” begins Monday, June 21, through Thursday, June 24, from 6:30-8:30 nightly. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton: We will resume its pre-pandemic morning worship times for Sunday school at 10 and worship at 10:45. Everyone is invited to enjoy Father’s Day, giving thanks to God for all of these important men in our lives. All fathers will receive a special gift for being present.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will continue the sermon series “The Offer of a Lifetime,” with the message, “God’s Offer of Complete Forgiveness,” from Luke 23:32-43. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the scripture reading. Every father/son will receive a Father’s Day gift. Services are also available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: We will continue the sermon series “The B Team.” Sunday services will be held on campus in three venues. Services will be held in the Worship Center (masks optional) and in the CLC (all COVID protections in place) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Worship through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 a.m. service. Worship online at 8:15, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/ or watch Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can be watched on cable at Spectrum channel 198 and Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and the worship service starts at 11. This week we will look at “Where Love Cannot Be,” from 1 John 3:11-18. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our auditorium and balcony for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music and videos will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is “This Is Us” and is from the series “Finding Strength For Times Like These,” a study of the book of Esther. A class on “A Prophetic Look At Revelation,” led by Linda Garrett, will meet at 6 p.m. in the fellowship area. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us in person at the church or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship this Sunday, June 20, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on Genesis 18:1-15 titled “Hospitality and New Birth.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Two Responses to a Father’s Instruction” is the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 with all services in the sanctuary. Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Sunday’s service will be held at 10:30 a.m., indoors or outdoors. Sunday evening Bible study, focusing on John, will begin at 6. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt continues his series on Psalms. He will be giving a sermon from Psalm 7 titled “Safe in God.” Please join us in person at either the 8:30 or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct Sunday worship services at 8 and 10:45 a.m. The sermon topic is “As Servants of God.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services and the Handbell Choir will perform at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. Sew Crazy will meet on Saturday, June 19, at 10 a.m. Game Night will be held on June 19 beginning at 6. The Ladies Bible Study will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The Bible Study Class on the book of Luke will meet on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall and will also be livestreamed. Deaf interpretation is available at worship services and arrangements can be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.