First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon titled “Healthy Households,” on Ephesians 2:11-22. Adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Youth will meet in person. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us for the worship service on Sunday at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 10. This week’s sermon will be “The Pursuit of Joy,” from Ecclesiastes 1:12-2:26. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us Sunday at 10 a.m. for coffee fellowship in the dining hall, followed by the 10:30 a.m. church service, which you can attend indoors or outdoors (outdoors tune your car radio to 107.5 FM). A prayer service, indoors only, will be held on Wednesday evening at 7. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers. We hope you can join us.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “A Kingdom of a Different Kind” is the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Sunday’s service will be held in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “The Danger of Dishonoring God’s Name,” from Exodus 20:7. Deborah Knapp will provide special music. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Wednesday evening Bible study will meet on Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. DCC will conclude its January collection of laundry detergent (liquid or pods), paper towels, dishwashing detergent, and hand soap for a local mission. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Oakland Avenue invites you to join us at Sunday school at 9:45 with classes for the whole family. Worship follows at 10:45. The Sunday evening service begin at 6. On Wednesday evening, we meet for prayer and Bible study at 6:30 along with Kids Bible Study. All services are livestreamed. Information, visit oaklandavebaptist.com.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon on Sunday will be “The Results of Repentance in the Church.” Scripture is from Acts 5:12-16. The service will be held from 10-11 a.m. There will be no Sunday school.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:23 a.m. From the Gospel of John 6:60-71, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Word (Jesus) On Dropping Out.” Even during Jesus’ time, many people thought that being a Christian was not worth the effort. By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the parking lot. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The class on Revelation will meet at 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Commons.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: On Sunday we welcome Mike Anglin as the 11 a.m. guest speaker. The message is titled “The Walk of a Mature Church.” Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. The streaming series ”The Chosen” is being viewed on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Information: visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org or the church’s Facebook page.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Healing on the Sabbath” will be Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. The sermon is the third from the series “Follow the Signs.” The series examines the Gospel of John. You may worship in person or online at the church’s website, www.1stchurchjc.org, and there will be a link to the livestreamed or online service. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s women’s Bible study will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. You may participate either in person or online. The Wednesday evening fellowship will begin with a meal at 5:45 p.m. Reservations for the meal must be made by noon on Tuesday by calling the church office. At 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary, the study of Adam Hamilton’s book, “The Walk: Five Essential Practices of the Christian Life,” will continue. You do not have to participate in the meal to attend the study.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Please join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will be held at 11 and the evening service will begin at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, which will include Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will start at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning weather permitting. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: Üllas Tankler, regional representative for the General Board of Global Ministries, will be preaching in Sunday’s 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. sanctuary services. Onsite services are as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service in the Melting Pot at 11 a.m., and the contemporary service in the Christian Life Center at 11 a.m. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services, except for the Melting Pot, can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday’s worship service. The sermon will be “None But One.” Sunday school will follow the service at 10:15 a.m. We practice social distancing and request that masks be worn.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will have a free, drive-thru meal for anyone in need on Thursday, Feb 3, from 6-7 p.m. The menu will include a chicken sandwich, chips, and a dessert. If you have a need or would just enjoy a meal, please come by the church during these hours. Someone will greet you and bring you the meals you need. Feel free to take a meal to someone else in need. The church is located by the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.