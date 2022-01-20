Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday. The morning worship service will be held at 11 and the evening worship service will start at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, which inlcudes Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will be held at 7. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning weather permitting. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. in-person and livestreamed worship service will feature the sermon “Healing a Far-off Child,” by Pastor Jodie Ihfe. The sermon is the second from her new series “Follow the Signs.” Sunday school will meet at 9:15. Pastor Ihfe’s ladies Bible study will meet in person on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Pathfinders’ Sunday school classroom. The Bible study will also be online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide links to the worship service and the Bible study. Wednesday evening fellowship will begin with a meal at 5:45 in the fellowship hall. In the sanctuary at 6:30, “The Walk: Five Essential Practices of the Christian Life,” the study series by Adam Hamilton, will continue.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s service begins at 9 a.m. with a sermon titled “Good News.” Sunday school will be held immediately after worship at 10:15 a.m. We practice social distancing and ask attendees to wear masks.
Delivering Hope Tabernacle , 406 E Maple St., Johnson City: Join us for another Winterfest Service. Pastor Randy Webb will be with us on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “Dream Big,” from Ecclesiastes 1:1-11. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Seeing But Not Possessing” from Numbers 27:12-17, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Henry Woodruff will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m with children’s church at 11:15. Sunday’s evening service begins at 6. We are studying in chapter 3 of Nahum during the Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible study. The service will begin at 6. Nursery is provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon titled “God Consciousness,” on John 3:1-16. Adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Youth will meet in person. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music begins at 9:23 a.m. From the Gospel of John chapter 6:25-51, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Word (Jesus) On The Bread of Life.” By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the parking lot. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The class on Revelation will meet at 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Commons.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: The Sunday service will be held in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message. Danielle Smith will provide special music. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Wednesday evening Bible study will meet on Jan. 26 at 6 and continue its study of Revelation. During January, DCC is collecting laundry detergent (liquid or pods), paper towels, dishwashing detergent, and hand soap for a local mission. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Special events
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: The church will hold its Community Mission Food Distribution on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St.