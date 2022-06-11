Craft brews, live music and food returns for the 7th season of Main Street Brews & Tunes most Sundays through Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center Plaza in downtown Jonesborough.
Live music starts at 5 p.m.
Brews & Tunes will not take place on Sunday, July 3, due to the Jonesborough Days festival.
This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to ensure seating.
Yoga in the Park takes place during Brews & Tunes at 4 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park behind the International Storytelling Center. Each class lasts an hour. There is no cost to participate, but donations are welcome.
All levels are welcome from beginners to advanced, and this series will be taught by certified area instructors. Participants can bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket. These classes are weather permitting.
There will be no classes held on July 3 and Sept. 2. Learn more at jonesborough.com/yoga.
For more information about Brews & Tunes, call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010, visit Main Street Brews & Tunes on Facebook or visit jonesborough.com/brewsandtunes.
This year’s event is sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants Services Association (JAMSA), Main Street Café & Catering and Six Rivers Media.