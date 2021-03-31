Boone Lake, or the lack of it for the past several years, will get spruced up for summer later this month with an annual cleanup day as water enthusiasts prepare for the lake to return.
The lake didn’t actually go anywhere, but it’s been in a draw down since the Tennessee Valley Authority discovered a sinkhole in October 2014 near the base of the Boone Dam embankment and found water and sediment seeping from the riverbank below. The agency ultimately launched a multi-year repair effort that required it to lower the lake’s water surface to 1,350 to 1,355 feet above sea level.
The low lake level has frustrated many in the region, especially home owners whose land abuts the lake.
“This year’s cleanup will be important as we prepare for the lake to return to full pool this summer,” according to a Boone Lake Association press release.
What, where, when
BLA will hold its 22nd annual Boone Lake Cleanup on April 2 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with six trash collection sites. Trash from the cleanup can be dropped off at Boone Lake Marina, Davis Marina, TVA’s new Boone Beach boat ramp, Bluff City boat ramp, Pickens Bridge boat ramp near Jay’s Dock and the Route 11E boat ramp near Winged Deer Park.
Food and giveaway:
Participants will get a ticket for each bag of trash collected, and wrist band for access to an after-cleanup picnic at Winged Deer Park at 4 p.m. The picnic will include music by “Boone Lake Trash” starting at 3 p.m., and food served in individual containers provided by one of the event’s sponsors, Food City.
The cash prize drawing will be at 5 p.m. and you must be present to win.
Bring a chair to socially distance at the picnic.
Get help
There’s no guarantee, but homeowners unable to help with the event can ask for volunteers to help clear trash or stack branches/logs on your lakefront shorelines in advance of the rising waters. Homeowners can make the request at one of the six collection sites
Volunteer may choose your location instead of foraging on public/TVA shorelines. Send an email to boonelakeassociation@gmail.com with your name, address, phone number, description of the work requested and the closest trash collection site.
Volunteers and location needed:
BLA also needs locations to send cleanup participants to collect trash. If lakefront owners in an area where trash could be collected and you are willing to give BLA permission to access the waterfront from you property please send us an email at boonelakeassociation@gmail.com describing your location, address, phone number and where the trash is located.