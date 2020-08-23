With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked about a resolution set to be debated by the Washington County Commission opposing Gov. Bill Lee’s decision to continue participating in the federal refugee resettlement program. The commission since pulled the proposal from its agenda. Here are some of the responses we received.
Caring doesn’t hurt anyone
I am writing in favor of refugees coming to reside in Washington County. I find the argument against accepting refugees and the support they need spurious at best. I don’t understand the meanness of anyone who would deny caring for people in need. There are many in this county and state that profess to be Christians and as far as I understand that particular religion, giving and caring for our fellow humans is a huge part of what is taught in Sunday school and church services.
Equity, inclusion, and diversity is not like getting a piece of pie; nobody suffers when you reach out and care for everyone, we are all enriched by these efforts.
I don’t understand Anita Hodges Taylor‘s concern that if we were to open our hearts, our spaces, homes, and schools for people who are fleeing violence in their country or climate change and loss of anything that causes one to become a refugee that this would diminish Washington County, since her arguments have little validity. Not to mention, the governor has already consented to continue in the federal resettlement program.
I think it’s time the citizens of this county put xenophobia behind them and be welcoming to those who would come to live in this lovely place we call home.
LYN GOVETTE
Johnson City
Do the Christian thing
For people of faith, it is a no-brainer that Washington County’s Commissioner’s should vote to support allowing refugees to move into the county. There are no practical reasons why we should not. Burdens on our economy is a lame excuse to deny persons and families from an opportunity of living free from persecution.
During Jesus’ time on earth, a leper was socially outcast, as were gentiles, the poor, lame, blind, prostitutes and others. God teaches us that we can not really love Him without loving our neighbors as well. Voting to keep refugees out of Washington County would be to set boundaries and thereby determine some persons to be socially outcast. That would be a dichotomy of real love for our brothers and sisters.
To say it would put a burden on our economy is to raise the value of money over justice, equality and freedom for all. Washington County would be voting for injustice and discrimination by banning such persons from living here. None of us live without some burdens. That’s just life. To live our life with fewer burdens by denying access of refuge for others is an imbalance of the “loving your neighbor“ principle.
To say this would hurt our low-income neighbors by allowing refugees to live here is of relative insignificance. Those with the greater wealth have sustained to keep lower wage earners where they are today. Perhaps it’s time to really think of our neighbors over our own self-satisfaction until everyone has the freedoms so many of us enjoy.
Today we define our heroes as staff persons in the medical profession, and rightly so. The Washington County Commission would also be my heroes if they voted to support refugee relocation in Washington County.
BRIAN ROSECRANCE
Johnson City
Let’s show Southern hospitality
On Monday, Aug. 24, the Washington County Commission will meet to vote on a proposed anti-refugee resolution voicing the county’s “opinion” that we will not resettle refugees.
I have a long personal history with this issue. In 1972, before I was born, my parents and their baby, my big brother, fled their home in Uganda under threat of genocide. They arrived in Britain with nothing but the shirts on their backs. Though they suffered from discrimination and violence, they always focused on the people who helped them. Being kind to others became the guiding principle of their lives — one they passed along to me.
In 2017, I thought of the strangers who helped my family when a friend and I co-created a social media group to help people fleeing the coast during Hurricane Irma. In the space of a single weekend, we organized more than 1,000 people who volunteered to make meals and even open their homes. Our community became a haven.
My family’s experience taught me to help people in need. Full stop. My religious upbringing reinforced the message: Don’t pick and choose who to help. When someone is in need, I offer my hand.
There are people in this region who will tell you that ethnic, national, and religious difference should be feared, and that this anti-refugee resolution is a “protective measure.” I do not agree. It is dangerous. It stokes divisions in a region where we have too much divisiveness already. It drives people away when we could and should make our region a shining example of inclusion.
As East Tennesseans, Southern hospitality is a principle and value by which we live. Let this be the story of who we are.
KIRAN SINGH SIRAH
Johnson City