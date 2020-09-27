Theater too risky during COVID-19
In regard to your article on Sept. 24, “Theatre cast, crew recovering from COVID-19” I cannot stay quiet.
While Jennifer Ross- Bernhardt has run the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre wonderfully for years, perhaps she’s lost touch with the theater world. Her quote “I don’t think anyone expects something like this.” Where has she been for the last seven months?
The only live theater running in the area is the Barter Theatre, and they are doing shows at the Abingdon Drive-In. Broadway theaters in New York have been shut down and will continue to be closed until sometime in 2021.
The AP reported yesterday that a choir rehearsal in Spain led to 31 of the 40 in attendance becoming infected with the virus. The cause there was tight spaces and little air circulation.
Sound like a theater in Tennessee’s Oldest Town? When you run a theater, you have to think of not only the patron’s health, but also the cast and crew.
Clearly with 14 members of the show contracting COVID-19, someone was not thinking of safety.
DAVID HYDE JR.
Johnson City
The show shouldn’t have gone on
The director of the JRT put the cast, crew and the community at risk by continuing the production of “Dearly Departed” despite at least three people connected to the play testing positive in the days before opening. It’s clear that the JRT was not following personal safety practices, CDC guidelines, or using common sense, otherwise the production would have been shut down immediately.
Maybe the cast and crew were willing to take risks for their own health, but they had no right to make that decision to put others in harm’s way. They are lucky that the cases have been limited to 12 (so far.)
“I don’t think anyone expects something like (this),” Ross-Bernhardt said at the time. “We always pray that people are taking precautions when they’re not at the theater, out in their jobs and going to school and things like that.”
Yes, people expected it to happen. It’s what a pandemic is, by definition. Half the town watched in horror as we saw this coming.
The JRT is not an essential service or business. It’s a nice-to-have, and one of my favorite parts of living in Jonesborough. It’s not something worth potentially dying over.
It was reckless and arrogant to believe that a small-town community theater could somehow do what Broadway and the Metropolitan Opera couldn’t do and have their season during a pandemic.
I think this was extremely irresponsible, and the director should resign for not taking this public health situation seriously.
CARI JARMAN
Jonesborough
Counting on Countermine
Two years ago, I moved to Jonesborough. Choosing this little town as my new home, the place where I would start a new life, was a decision I made carefully. It’s not where I grew up, it’s not near my family, and it has the wrong kind of bar-b-cue for a native Texan. But what it DOES have is far more important: good people in leadership roles who respect and embrace diversity and inclusion in every form.
One of those dedicated leaders is Terry Countermine. He and his wife, Sandy, invited me to be a guest in their home almost 25 years ago when I was a new teller at the National Storytelling Festival. Through their eyes and experiences, I began to see Jonesborough as a welcoming community where people honor their history, strive for equity in the future, and take care of one another in the present.
Terry Countermine, as a citizen and an alderman, exhibits all these goals on a daily basis. He supports projects that improve the quality of life in Jonesborough: building a new K-8 school, creating a park behind the Senior Center, renovating the Jackson Theatre, increasing our police budget for hiring officers, and creating a local business recovery fund during the current pandemic.
His service work through Kiwanis Club has benefited thousands of children, and his donations to Habitat for Humanity (via his Jonesborough Novelty Band performances) have helped numerous families secure safe, affordable housing in Northeast Tennessee.
I can attest to the fact that Terry spends many hours every week having conversations with his constituents and making thoughtful decisions that make Jonesborough the kind of place I want to live.
I will be voting for Terry Countermine this November. Please join me in re-electing him to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
BARBARA McBRIDE-SMITH
Jonesborough