KINGSPORT — Is a Harshbarger political dynasty on the horizon?
Robert Harshbarger III, son of U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-1st district, Tenn.), has picked up paperwork as a potential candidate for Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the city’s upcoming May 18 election.
Robert Harshbarger is among 10 hopefuls who had picked up petitions to run for three aldermen seats on the ballot in this election cycle, according to public information on file with the Sullivan County Election Commission.
A majority of the BMA is in play in the upcoming city election: mayor, and three of six aldermen seats on the board. The filing deadline is less than two weeks away.
As of Thursday afternoon
• Mayor Pat Shull has filed his petition seeking a place on the ballot to run for a second two-year term. Brian Woliver also has filed to run for mayor. A third person has picked up, but not filed, the necessary petition to run for mayor: Michael Lathrop.
Aldermen seats
• The three aldermen seats on the ballot in May are those occupied by Jennifer Adler, Betsy Moore Cooper and Colette George.
• Cooper and George have filed completed petitions to seek reelection. Eight other have picked up petitions to potentially seek a spot on the ballot. They are: Sara Buchanan; Joe Carr, Robert Harshbarger III, Daisy Ann Jenkins; Matthew Lindsay, Keira Moore Majeeb and Paul W. Montgomery.
BOE seats
• The two Kingsport Board of Education seats on the ballot in May are those occupied by Eric Hyche and Tim Dean.
Dean, a former BOE member, was appointed earlier this month to fill out the remaining term of Carrie Upshaw, who died in early December after a lengthy illness.
• Three have filed completed petitions to run for BOE: Tyler Brooks, Denny Darnell and Brandon Fletcher.
• Three others have picked up petitions to potentially run: Hyche, Jamie Jackson and Melissa B. Woods.
Aldermen and BOE members do not run by district in Kingsport.
Kingsport is the only city in Sullivan County to continue holding its municipal elections not at the same time as state or federal elections.
Election Day is May 18.
Petitions to run have been available for pickup since Dec. 21. The deadline to return completed petitions and qualify for the ballot is noon on Feb. 18.
For city residents who are not already registered to vote, the deadline to do so and be eligible to vote in this election is April 19.
Early voting
• Early voting, at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, is scheduled for: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 28-30, May 3-7, 10-13 and from 9 a.m. to noon on May 1 and May 8.
• Since it’s just Kingsport having an election, early voting will only be held at the Civic Auditorium for the entire timeframe required by law to conduct early voting.
• “In light of the fact that we will unfortunately be holding yet another election during a pandemic, all voters are encouraged to cast their ballot during early voting,” Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said earlier this year.
Questions?
For more information, visit the Sullivan County Election Commission’s website at www.scelect.org.