Special session of General Assembly to look at problems caused by COVID-19
NASHVILLE — Gov. Bill Lee pitched his plan to address urgent issues facing Tennessee students and schools in the 2021-22 school year to a joint session of lawmakers Tuesday.
During the special session, the legislature will be tasked to take up five key education issues: learning loss, funding, accountability, literacy and increasing teacher pay.
“It’s a common refrain to hear that this is a historic time, an unprecedented time,” Lee said of dealing with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “But I’ve found there’s no greater place for COVID-19 to cause disruption, sweeping disruption, than in our K-12 education system. This disruption has left students to navigate unprecedented challenges without the routine of learning in a classroom, classmates and with a trusted teacher.”
Learning losses, Lee warned, will mean higher rates of incarceration and higher poverty rates.
“Data suggests there are very real consequences to keeping students out of the classroom for this long,” he pointed out. “Nationally, that looks like a 50% reduction in reading proficiency, a 65% reduction in math proficiency in third-grade students.”
Amid the pandemic, Lee said the state decided to urge returning students and teachers to the classroom in 145 of 147 school districts.
Lee stressed that in a survey of 20,000 school kids across nine states, only 39% of students in grades 5-12 said they learned a lot every day during the shutdown.
Lee said 64% of students said they experienced distractions at home that interfered in their school work.
“You can’t say ‘I believe in public education’ and keep schools closed,” Lee told lawmakers. “And you can’t say you are putting the needs of students first and keep schools closed. Kids do better in schools.”
Lee said the state will pursue targeted intervention to reach kids falling behind in reading and math. Tutoring, after school camps, summer learning camps and screening tools also are in the plan.
“We need to teach our kids to read with phonics,” Lee said.
Lee announced Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program testing will remain in place for this school year for parents and teachers to know where students stand, but there will be no negative consequences associated with student assessments.
“No teacher will be penalized, no district will be penalized due to test results in this school year,” he said.