Although he noted requiring masks is an important way to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Gov. Bill Lee said it’s key for the state to maintain religious liberty rights, which he cited as the reason why houses of worship are exempt under an executive order allowing county mayors to issue local mask mandates.
“In the same way we did closures and/or gathering requirements, we excluded houses of worship because of the particular place that houses of worship ... land in the First Amendment,” Lee said during a conference call with reporters on Monday. “And we need to not infringe on that right in any way, and so we chose to make certain that we did not impose restrictions on places of worship because religious liberty is such an important foundational part of our state.”
In July, Lee issued an executive order delegating authority to county mayors to issue mandates requiring residents to wear masks in public settings. Although wearing masks in these locations is strongly encouraged, the order says county mandates cannot include requirements for voting sites or houses of worship, unless wearing a face mask is required by the house of worship itself. Children under the age of 12 are also excluded.
The order has since been extended to Aug. 29.
“The same holds true with the right to vote,” Lee said. “We do not want to ever impose a restriction on a citizen’s right to go to the ballot box to vote. We wouldn’t want to turn someone away from a voting booth because they didn’t have a mask. There are appropriate places where rights trump the requirement to mitigate in this case a health challenge.”
In the state’s reopening guidance, Lee said, officials have suggested that students in sixth grade and up wear masks, but requirements for students below that age are left up to school districts.
“We don’t think that masks for small children is something that we ought to be requiring as a government,” Lee said, later adding that those decisions should be left up to a parent.
“We also know that the spread of COVID is more likely in older children than it is in younger children, and the associated health impacts as age increases, those health impacts also increase,” Lee said, “and that’s how we made that decision.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.
Overall, Lee struck an optimistic tone on the status of the Tennessee’s novel coronavirus outbreak.
“Our COVID-19 numbers are moving, albeit slowly, but they are moving in the right direction,” Lee said.
Lee said statewide case counts measured on a seven-day average are dropping and hospitalization rates are also slowly falling.
“Sadly, we continue to have deaths associated with COVID, but the good news is our death rate per capita remains relative to other states in a very good place,” he said, noting that the state generally ranks in the upper 30s nationwide in the number deaths. “We attribute that a lot to the work in nursing homes that we did early on.”
Last week, the state announced $83.5 million in additional financial relief for struggling small businesses across the state. So far, Lee said the state has distributed $120 million of a $200 million pot called the Tennessee Small Business Relief Program already set aside for businesses.
“There were some businesses not included in that first round — caterers, event planners, photography students — businesses that were not closed by an executive order but in a sense closed because of the impact of those stay-at-home orders and business closures,” Lee said.
With the school year now starting across the state, Lee also stressed the need for in-person learning, but noted that instruction needs to be conducted in a safe manner.
Lee said all 1,800 schools in the state will receive shipments by Aug. 31 containing a month’s supply of masks, gloves, face shields, gowns and hand sanitizer. Lee said the state hopes to continue sending those supplies to classrooms as long as they’re needed.
“The biggest piece that I think is important is that parents have a choice,” Lee said. “That we provide an online option for every kid in the state of Tennessee if that’s what their parents want, but we want to provide in-person options, too.”