KINGSPORT — Tennessee Economic Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced that Leclerc Foods would be investing $3.4 million to complete the second expansion of its U.S. headquarters in Sullivan County.
The new expansion will create 48 new full-time jobs.
Dan Beverly, U.S. director of operations for Leclerc Foods, said there is potential for an additional 50 jobs currently filled by temporary workers.
Leclerc will invest a total of $6 million over a two-year period, with $3.5 million being used to purchase equipment that will create growth.
Several local leaders gathered for this announcement, including Sen. Jon Lundberg, who talked about the business environment of East Tennessee.
“It’s not just about the workforce, those warm bodies, it’s about what they do, and if you look out at these hills, it’s about the ethic and the work ethic that I think makes this company successful and grow,” Lundberg said. “That’s what I’m most proud of. That’s the message I love taking back to Nashville of what we do here, of what we offer. In the state, we don’t create jobs, but hopefully, we have created the environment for folks to invest the capital to hire the staff and take the risk and do exactly what they’ve done here.”
Leclerc has been in Kingsport for 15 years, and its two local plants create 55 million pounds of products yearly. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable was the CEO of Networks at the time Leclerc located to the area.
“It was obvious that they were quality people with a successful background of 100 years in the business, and they were looking for quality people,” Venable said. “Quite honestly, we wondered if we had the quality workforce that they needed, and I think today, we’re celebrating the fact that they found the workforce here that they needed, and one they had confidence in, was going to continue the quality of Leclerc.”
Venable said playing even a small part in the recruitment of Leclerc Foods to Sullivan County was “one of the highlights of his service at networks.”
Leclerc Foods is a fifth-generation family-owned business that has been in business for almost 120 years. They produce several snack products, including cookies and granola bars.