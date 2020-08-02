Group’s former chairman helped lead creation of Langston Centre
The Langston Education & Arts Development organization, which helped spearhead the creation of Johnson City’s Langston Centre, is launching an annual scholarship program in memory of its former chairman, Michael Young.
Young, who was a member of Langston High School’s last graduating class in 1965 and had an influential role in getting the center built, died earlier this year.
The annual Michael L. Young Memorial Scholarship program will award five $1,000 scholarships to current-year graduates of local high schools to pursue higher education or a trade career.
“We’re excited to expand educational opportunities for the next generation of community leaders, and to honor Michael in this way,” said John Birchette, LEAD treasurer and owner of Birchette Mortuary, in a press release issued by the organization. “Michael made a positive impact on Johnson City, and we want to inspire younger people to follow in his footsteps.”
To be eligible for the awards this year, students must have graduated from a Washington County high school and have been accepted full-time to a four-year university, two-year college or accredited trade school. The student must have a cumulative grade point average of 2.75 or higher.
Applicants must demonstrate volunteer commitment to the Johnson City and Washington County community and show outstanding extracurricular involvement. LEAD said it encourages students with diverse interests and experiences to apply for the scholarships.
Applications must be submitted online by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. To access the applications, visit leadlhs.org/scholarship. Winners will be notified in early September, and an awards ceremony will be scheduled at the Langston Centre, 315 Elm St.
“LEAD created the Michael L. Young Memorial Scholarship program to honor the nonprofit’s longtime board chairman, who worked tirelessly for nearly five years to ensure that historic Langston High School would be restored and transformed into a multicultural arts and education center,” the organization said in the release.
After graduating from Langston High School in 1965, Young earned a B.A. in history from East Tennessee State University, served in the Air Force and worked two decades for CSX Railroad until retirement.
The Langston Centre opened in November 2019 as a partnership between LEAD and the city of Johnson City.
Tax-deductible contributions toward this scholarship program can be sent to LEAD, P.O. Box 111, Johnson City, TN 37605; or by donating through LEAD’s website at leadlhs.org/giving.
For more information about the scholarship application process, contact Joy Fulkerson at fulkersj@etsu.edu.