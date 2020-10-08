The latest organization to announce its relocation to the historic building, law firm Baker Donelson will move its Tri-Cities office to the Model Mill by January 2021.
The revitalization of the Model Mill, a roughly 100-year-old, four-story building along West Walnut Street, is nearing completion and has been described as a catalyst for the redevelopment of the Walnut Street corridor.
Baker Donelson's nearly two dozen employees, including 13 attorneys, will occupy roughly 6,800 square feet of space in the Model Mill.
"Baker Donelson is thrilled to be a part of the growth and renewed energy of this part of downtown Johnson City," said Steven H. Trent, Baker Donelson's Tri-Cities office managing shareholder, in a press release. "In addition to the unique character of the Model Mill and its history, we were drawn by the opportunity to be in an area where more businesses are moving, including many that are our clients."
Other anticipated Model Mill tenants include the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, the East Tennessee State University National Alumni Association and University Advancement, and Summers-Taylor, Inc.
Baker Donelson's office in the Model Mill will have a significantly smaller footprint than the firm's current location at 100 Med Tech Parkway, which is roughly 15,000 square feet. The ability to reduce square footage is attributable to a number of factors, including an initiative focused on storing information electronically to reduce the use of paper and eliminate onsite filing cabinets.