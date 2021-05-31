More changes are coming to East Tennessee State University’s campus this summer, with the university set to begin work in June on a $23 million renovation to Lamb Hall, which houses the College of Public Health and the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Sciences.
In addition to renovation, many parts of the building will also be expanded, increasing the amount of lab and classroom space. The project is expected to last until spring of 2024 — the latest of a series of facilities upgrades that have taken place across campus in recent years. Since 2017, ETSU has spent more than $120 million on building a new football stadium, a performing arts center and a renovation of the D.P. Culp Student Center, which will be completed this summer.
“I think it’s part of an entire vision,” said ETSU’s Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Ross, explaining that upgrades to buildings, grounds, housing and Lamb Hall is part of a “grand vision” to improve the student experience.
Ross said that students in public health or clinical and rehabilitative science programs will see a big change in their on-campus experiences, especially once the university is able to construct a new humanities building that will house general education classes on campus.
“It’s a complete transformation for some students,” Ross said.
Ross said students returning to campus for the first time since it shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as new students, might be shocked at all the changes that have taken place at the university since they were last on campus. Ross said he’s gotten a sense of “a delightful sort of excitement” from prospective students and their parents.
There’s also hope the upgraded facilities will lead to a growth in enrollment in the health programs, which are in the midst of a pandemic-fueled enrollment increase.
“Adding to the footprint and updating an area that’s already growing, I think will enhance not only the experience, but growth,” said Ross, adding that he feels the upgraded building will have a large impact on interest from prospective students.