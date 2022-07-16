KINGSPORT — It wasn’t an ideal night for breaking records on Saturday at the 32nd Ballad Health Crazy 8s 8-kilometer road race.
The race played host to the USATF Men’s 8K road national championships, and it will go down as one of the most exciting finishes in race history.
Shadrack Kipchirchir of Colorado Springs edged pre-race favorite Conner Mantz (Provo, Utah) at the line by six one-hundredths of a second in a photo finish.
Kipchirchir leaned at the finish to beat Mantz after the nearly 100-yard finish inside J. Fred Johnson Stadium with a time of 22:41.02. Mantz finished in 22:41.08.
Kipchirchir’s time was a course record.
“It was definitely a fun finish,” Kipchirchir said. “I knew I had won when I leaned at the line.”
Though he missed the American record of 22:04.0 and the bonus of $10,008, Kipchirchir will still pocket a cool $5,000 for crossing the line first.
Kipchirchir also adds to his plethora of career national titles, upping his total to seven.
“Winning a U.S. championship is not easy,” Kipchirchir said. “You know you have to dig down pretty deep when you’re racing.”
“It was a tough race, and there was some stiff competition,” Mantz said. “I think great competition brings out the best in each athlete. It was a fun race, but it was tough to not come out on top when you’re that close.”
Ednah Kurgat, part of the 2017 NCAA team national champs at New Mexico, won the women’s division with a time of 25:53.0. Second was former Dobyns-Bennett standout Emma Russum in 30:30.
“It feels good coming off of track season because it didn’t go as expected,” Kurgat said. “I switched to road racing and now it prepares me for next year. This is my first 8K and I really liked it.
“I’m really grateful for the people and all the neighborhoods that were cheering during the race. It was exciting to run, and I’m looking forward to next year for sure.”
The leaders went out fairly conservative in 4:25, just about a second ahead of record pace.
Through four miles, the pace was still hot at 18:21, but the runners started to run into some trouble turning onto Sherwood Drive going into the final mile of the race.
The road was closed, but a car drove up onto the grass and bypassed the Kingsport Police Department. The driver eventually ended up in a shouting match with the police and also had five other cars follow while the race was approaching the intersection of Sherwood and Konnarock.
“There was a little traffic in the last mile,” Mantz said. “I ran into the side of the four-wheeler at about 4K and that’s something I would have changed.”
For the most part, the race received positive reviews from the top American athletes. Some of the highlights included the overall event atmosphere and cheering crowds along the course.
“It was a great atmosphere. There were a lot of people out on the course cheering, and that was really awesome,” Kipchirchir said. “I would definitely come back.”
“Other than a few little things, it was great because there’s music and a bunch of people coming out to watch,” Mantz said. “I thought it was a lot of fun because there were a lot of people out on their front lawns with chairs like it was a parade.”