KINGSPORT — A Kingsport woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of her mother Sunday evening.
Stephanie Patterson, 29, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the stabbing death of her mother, 66-year-old Freida Wright. Patterson was arraigned Monday morning and is currently housed in the Sullivan County Jail under $300,000 bond.
Kingsport police responded to the 1200 block of Pine Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday after Wright’s family found her dead in the home from stab wounds, according to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department.
Based upon a history of ongoing domestic issues between Patterson and Wright, detectives soon narrowed in on Patterson as the most likely suspect. She was arrested soon thereafter at a nearby residence in the 1200 block of Willow Street.
As this remains an active and ongoing investigation by the KPD’s Criminal Investigations Division, no additional details can or will be released at this time, according to Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD.