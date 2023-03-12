The city is in good shape financially and sales tax growth has exceeded expectations, the Kingsport city budget director said.
“Sales tax has been good, so far,” John Morris said. “We’re kind of worried about what’s looming.”
The city of Kingsport saw more than $2 million collected in sales tax in December, a boon for the city.
“We’ve never surpassed $2 million,” he said.
But economists are still trying to figure out which way the economy is blowing as some predict a looming recession, while inflation continues to increase and unemployment is at historical lows.
But there are reasons for the significant growth in sales tax.
“The majority of it is inflation,” Morris said.
He said the city budgeted $21.25 million for sales tax, but it’s coming in about 10% more. The fiscal year ends on July 1, so sales tax for 2022-2023 will continue to be collected for four more months.
Sales tax makes up a little more than 20% of the city’s budget. But more than half of its revenue comes from property tax.
Even as figures are going well for sales tax collections, it doesn’t mean a surplus in cash.
Morris warned that the city sees the same pressures as private individuals and businesses. An electricity charge increase has ate up into some of those additional dollars, as well as rising cost of fuel.
Morris said the city has collected about $45 million, or 95%, of its property tax collections. He said he has seen collections higher, but has also seen it lower.
