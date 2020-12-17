KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is joining Sullivan County Schools in not returning to in-person instruction until at least Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The reason? Local health officials are predicting an uptick in community spread of COVID-19. This increase is expected despite the beginning of vaccines being given in the area.
On Friday afternoon, Cheryl Watson will become the first KCS nurse to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“Nurse Weston has been participating in the COVID-19 clinical trial at Holston Medical Group since September,” according to a Thursday email from the system.
WHY THE WEDNESDAY ANNOUNCEMENT?
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the school system wanted to notify parents of the decision, made Wednesday afternoon, as soon as possible.
“The decision has been made that all KCS schools will return from winter break on Jan. 5, 2021 with fully virtual instruction,” Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said in an email to parents Wednesday evening.
“This period of at-home virtual instruction is scheduled to occur Tuesday, Jan. 5, through Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. We intend to return face-to-face students to school for in-person instruction beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 19 (following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 18).”
Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County public school leaders meet each Wednesday with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department “to review all aspects of our district’s and community’s health,” Moorhouse said in the email.
“Based on (Wednesday’s) meeting and the health department’s current view of the COVID-19 spread throughout Sullivan County, the decision has been made to move to virtual instruction for the first two weeks following winter break,” Moorhouse said.
“The health department indicates a significant surge of community spread is very likely to take place following the holiday, similar to the large increase that has occurred after Thanks-giving,” he said. “Shifting to virtual instruction for a period of time after break is intended to prevent this surge from entering our schools and to minimize the opportunities for spread among students and staff. This will also allow us to reestablish effective contact tracing before bringing everyone back together for in-person instruction.”
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
Moorhouse said the system will continue “to monitor the state of health in our schools and community and any adjustments to our operating schedule will be communicated just as soon as possible.” However, “to be respectful of your time over the holidays, the next planned communication from KCS regarding our operating status will be on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.”
Moorhouse also said that as in the past, KCS will continue to offer free meals for all children age 18 and under while the system is in a period of virtual instruction. Parents should look for KCS buses on all regular bus routes on virtual school days to take advantage of this opportunity, he said.
“Along with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, I encourage you to please wear a face mask, socially distance and avoid large group activities wherever possible over the winter break,” Moorhouse said. “These steps can help control the spread of COVID-19 cases across our community and help us more quickly return to normal school operations.
“I wish you a Merry Christmas and the very best of health over the holiday break. Like you, I hope for a quick return to health for our community and a bright 2021!”