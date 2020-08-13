KINGSPORT — As Kingsport City Schools continues down a path of virtual instruction to start the academic year because of COVID-19, the word of the school year is “grace.”
That’s according to Superintendent of Schools Jeff Moorhouse.
Moorhouse said KCS’ enrollment so far is 7,707: 3,270 in grades K-5; 1,784 in grades 6-8; and 2,390 in grades 9-12. Another 263 are in pre-K and special needs programs.
That is for a school year in which all students are learning virtually because of the pandemic. Of those 7,707 students, those in grades K-12 who are enrolled in the Remote Choice program, a virtual academy, number 1,736.
The current metrics used by Kingsport and other Sullivan County schools is the average number of new COVID-19 cases over 14 days on the Epi Curve. That data has prompted the city system to operate virtually, while Sullivan County Schools are to begin hybrid instruction (two days in person and three days virtually for staggered groups) on Aug. 24.
Moorhouse, Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox and others have said the state needs to come up with a comprehensive metrics plan to guide the reopening of schools.
Near the end of Tuesday’s virtual school board meeting, Moorhouse said the school system’s word for the year is “grace” — “that we continue to show grace one to another” and seek good outcomes and the best for all.
“Challenges don’t develop character. They reveal character,” Moorhouse said. “It’s not fun right now but we’re going to get better.”
He predicted schools eventually will return to in-person learning but in the future likely would switch back to virtual instruction, a move for which the current virtual experience helps educators prepare.
Moorhouse also said that this year’s Kingsport City Schools Hall of Fame inductees were Jim Welch, president of the school board, for his 30 years of teaching at Robinson Middle; and Joyce Cooper, for her 27 years of teaching at Washington Elementary.
Those announcements usually are made before the school year starts, during teacher convocation, but that ceremony, in-person convocation and other normal school system and school activities fell by the wayside because of the pandemic.