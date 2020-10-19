KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Education is aware of petitions for and against retiring the Indians mascot of Dobyns-Bennett High School, which dates back to 1926.
However, President Jim Welch said the board has no plans that he knows of to put that issue on an agenda, and he said it may not have the authority to make such a decision.
Even if the board has the authority, which Vice President Julie Byers believes is the case, Byers said there are more signatures on the petitions to keep the mascot than the petitions to change it.
She also said many signatures are from people outside of Kingsport and Tennessee on the petition to remove the mascot, and changing all the images and branding of the Indians would be expensive and time consuming.
So far, two petitions on change.org have about 3,000 signatures to keep the Indians as the D-B mascot, and there are three petitions totaling about 1,300 signatures to change the mascot. One of those three also calls for retiring two middle school mascots: the Robinson Redskins and Sevier Warriors.
The school system promotes grades pre-K through 12 as One Tribe.
”We have the purveyance to rename Dobyns-Bennett,” Welch said, based on school system policies. “What doesn’t fall in our purveyance is mascots. Schools choose things like that. That falls to the school itself.”
Still, Welch said he doesn’t want to dissuade petition starters and that any of the petitions could be presented to the school board as a non-agenda item at a future meeting. However, he said the board would not respond at the meeting.
The process would include giving Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse written notice at least three days before the meeting. Welch also said the petitions could be mailed or otherwise sent to the school system via administrative assistant Vivian Altizer, Moorhouse or the board.
Welch and Byers said usually students and parent groups are involved in naming or renaming schools and choosing mascots and colors, and Byers said she believes the board would have that authority and could form a renaming/rebranding committee for D-B similar to ones for middle schools a few years ago.