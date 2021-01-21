KINGSPORT – The Kingsport Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old girl last seen Tuesday night at a Walgreens on E. Stone Drive.
Tember Evans was reported missing on Tuesday and according to the KPD, surveillance video at Walgreens (2709 E. Stone Drive) recorded her at approximately 6:45 p.m. that day. While there is no known reason to suspect foul play at this time, due to her age, detectives are making every possible effort to locate her.
Evans is described as being a 16-year-old white female, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes with a heart tattoo on the inside of her right forearm. When last seen, Evans was wearing a black and white striped sweater, a pink T-shirt and blue jeans.
If you’ve seen Evans or know her current whereabouts, you’re asked to Detective Erik Steele at 423-245-3822 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.