KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for your help in locating two unrelated city residents — a 14-year-old boy and a 47-year-old woman, both of whom went missing earlier this month.
The teenager is Emmanual Bear, reported missing by a family member and last seen on July 16 in the 1500 block of Granby Road in Kingsport. Bear is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The woman is Jeanene D. Steadman, also reported missing by a family member and last seen on July 6 in the 400 block of Eastley Court in Kingsport. Steadman is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to a press release, the Kingsport Police Department has no reason to suspect foul play in either case. Due to Bear being a minor and given Steadman’s medical history, detectives are making every possible effort to locate both residents.
Anyone who sees Bear and/or Steadman, or may know either one’s current whereabouts, is asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city’s website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link — www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.