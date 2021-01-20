KINGSPORT — If you receive a call from someone claiming to be law enforcement saying you have an outstanding warrant for your arrest and the only way to resolve the matter is by paying a fine and court costs, whatever you do, don’t send them any money. It’s a scam.
The Kingsport Police Department is warning residents that this type of scam is being reported again in our area. If you happen to get a call like this, the best thing to do is just hang up.
According to KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton, the scammer will almost never accept traditional forms of payment such as cash, check, or credit card but rather demand that you purchase pre-paid money cards (Green Dot, My Vanilla, etc.) from a local store.
The scammer will then tell you to give them the account numbers of these cards over the phone, so the money can be accessed remotely.
“In some of the previously reported cases, detectives have been able to intercept a portion of the ... funds and return them to the rightful owner,” Patton said. “Unfortunately, however, this is often not possible, and the money can be lost forever.”
Patton said these scammers are almost never local people and are often located out of state or even in a foreign country. They cover their trail extremely well by using disposable “burner” phones with cloned telephone numbers, making tracing their origin difficult or next to impossible.
Patton said if you receive such a call, hang up and call authorities.